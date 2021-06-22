Technology News
loading

SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September

Starlink currently offers beta services in 11 countries.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2021 16:05 IST
SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September

SpaceX has successfully deployed approximately 1,800 satellites, to be active by September 2021

Highlights
  • Starlink needs to approval from telecom services in every country
  • SpaceX plans to deploy 12,000 satellites in total
  • Starlink has received more than 500,000 preorders

Starlink, the satellite Internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, expects to be able to provide continuous global coverage by around September but will then need to seek regulatory approvals, its president Gwynne Shotwel said on Tuesday.

"We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe," she told a Macquarie Group technology conference via webcast.

"But then we have regulatory work to go into every country and get approved to provide telecoms services." Starlink, which has said it plans to deploy 12,000 satellites in total at a cost of roughly $10 billion, currently offers beta services in 11 countries, Shotwel said.

In May, Musk said the low-Earth orbiting satellite network had received more than 500,000 preorders for its Internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting demand.

The US Federal Communications Commission this year approved SpaceX's plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned to provide high-speed broadband Internet services to people who currently lack access.

Starlink is one of a growing number of makers of small satellites that also includes Amazon.com's Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's Blue Canyon Technologies.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Elon Musk, Satellite Internet
Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Servers Fixed With a Small Update: Report
Twitter Said to Withhold 50 Tweets Related to Alleged Assault of Muslim Man in Ghaziabad

Related Stories

SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  4. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  6. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  7. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Fixed: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google App on Android Phones Across Brands Crashing After Recent Update, Users Report
  2. Twitter Said to Withhold 50 Tweets Related to Alleged Assault of Muslim Man in Ghaziabad
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Servers Fixed With a Small Update: Report
  4. Meet Airspeeder - An Uncrewed, Electric, Flying Racecar
  5. Bitcoin Outlook Clouded by 'Death Cross' Chart Formation: All You Need to Know
  6. Boult Audio ProBass Escape Neckband-Style Headphones With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Bitcoin Reaches Yet Another Milestone at Sotheby's Diamond Auction
  8. Workers in India Will Monitor Convenience Stores in US, Thanks to the Internet
  9. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With 14-Inch Display, Intel Jasper Lake Processor Launched
  10. TikTok, WeChat Rescinded From Prohibited Transactions List by US Commerce Department
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com