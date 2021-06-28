Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420

The SpaceX CEO also said that the Starlink system’s 72 orbital planes are expected to activate in August

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 June 2021 16:41 IST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420

Elon Musk had earlier tweeted that the Tesla Model S would be available at $69,420

Highlights
  • Elon Musk also provided some more details on Starlink
  • 72 Starlink orbital planes are set to activate in August
  • Starlink claims its satellites are 60 times closer to Earth than others

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that the active number of the company's Starlink satellite Internet service users crossed the “strategically important threshold” of 69,420 on Friday night. The billionaire entrepreneur — who often posts about his electric car company, Tesla, rockets, and of course cryptocurrency on Twitter — in another tweet said that all 72 orbital planes will be activated by August, adding many other improvements were also lined up. “Starlink simultaneously active users just exceeded the strategically important threshold of 69,420 last night!” he wrote in his first tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk wrote, “All 72 orbital planes activate in August, plus many other improvements, enabling global coverage, except for polar regions, which will take another 6 months.”

User @StevenCravis was confused and asked why 69,420 was a “strategic number.”

This number of 69,420 points at the rapid deployment of the satellite Internet system. In February, SpaceX had revealed it had 10,000 Starlink customers.

Just seconds after Musk tweeted, Twitter users responded in huge numbers. One of the users, @flcnhvy, asked when would airline Wi-Fi become a reality, to which Musk quickly responded, “Focusing on 737 and A320, as those serve most number of people, with development testing on Gulfstream.”

Here are more responses to Musk's original tweet:

Musk has referred to this number in the past as well, albeit in a different context.

On October 15, 2020, Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla Model S would be available at $69,420.

“The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!” he tweeted.

In May 2021, Musk said that SpaceX received more than 5 lakh pre-orders for its Starlink satellite Internet service and anticipated no technical problems meeting the demand.

"Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas. Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service," he tweeted.

Starlink claims its satellites are over 60 times closer to the Earth than traditional satellites. This results in lower latency and the ability to support services typically not possible with traditional satellite Internet.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Starlink, SpaceX, Tesla
Renault Seals Electric Car Battery Deals With Envision, Verkor
Lenovo Smart Clock 2 With Wireless Charging Dock, Google Assistant Launched

Related Stories

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  3. Bids Soar to $2.8 Million for World Wide Web Code NFT
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  9. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  10. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report
  2. Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G
  4. WhatsApp Confirms Appointment of Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
  5. Realme Buds 2 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 1: Price, Specifications
  6. Qualcomm to Work With More Than 30 Companies on Faster 5G Variant
  7. First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates
  8. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
  9. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  10. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com