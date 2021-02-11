Technology News
loading

SolarWinds Hack Response Leader Named by White House Amid Criticism

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emergency technology, was in charge of remediating the hack.

By Associated Press | Updated: 11 February 2021 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SolarWinds Hack Response Leader Named by White House Amid Criticism

The hack, connected to tainted software from the US firm SolarWinds, was publicly revealed in December

Highlights
  • The intruders stealthily scooped up intelligence for months
  • Leaders of Senate Intelligence Committee blasted Biden administration
  • House Homeland Security Committee held hearing with cybersecurity experts

After members of Congress criticised as “disorganised” the US response to a massive breach of government departments and private corporations discovered late last year, the White House announced Wednesday that a senior national security official had been leading the effort since the first day of the Biden administration.

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emergency technology, was in charge of remediating the hack, identifying issues with the federal government's response and launching a study aimed at preventing similar incidents, the White House said.

Intelligence and law enforcement officials are still trying to piece together the cyberespionage campaign blamed on Russia that has badly shaken the US government and private sector. The hack, connected to tainted software from the US firm SolarWinds, was publicly revealed in December but believed to have begun more than a year earlier.

The intruders stealthily scooped up intelligence for months, carefully choosing targets from thousands of customers infected with malicious code they activated after sneaking it into an update of network management software first pushed out last March by Texas-based SolarWinds. The company makes popular software that monitors computer networks of businesses and governments.

So far, the list of agencies known to have been affected includes the Treasury, Commerce and Justice departments, along with several private companies including cyber-security firms. The Russian government has denied any role in the hack.

In a letter released Tuesday, leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee blasted the Biden administration for what they said was a lackluster reaction to the SolarWinds hack.

“The briefings we have received convey a disjointed and disorganised response to confronting the breach,” Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in the letter.

Warner, the new Democratic chairman of the committee, and Rubio, the Republican vice chairman, urged the Biden administration to “name and empower a clear leader” who has the authority to “coordinate the response, set priorities, and direct resources to where they are needed.”

The White House response on Wednesday pointed to Neuberger's role since Biden's inauguration. The response to the letter was first reported by The New York Times.

“In the first weeks of the Biden administration DNSA Neuberger has held a series of consultations with both Democratic and Republican members of Congress on our approach to SolarWinds specifically and our cyber-security strategy broadly,” said Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council. “We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on these issues.”

A joint statement from Warner and Rubio acknowledged the White House's reassurance and suggested Neuberger's role had not been known.

“The federal government's response to date to the SolarWinds breach has lacked the leadership and coordination warranted by a significant cyber event, so it is welcome news that the Biden administration has selected Anne Neuberger to lead the response," the statement said.

Also on Wednesday, the House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing with cyber-security experts to discuss the SolarWinds hack and other issues.

“In the not too distant past ... most of us had never heard of SolarWinds, but now it dominates cyber-security conversations,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SolarWinds, cybersecurity
Moto G30, Moto E7 Power Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Cast as Joel and Ellie in HBO Series

Related Stories

SolarWinds Hack Response Leader Named by White House Amid Criticism
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Saw Dip in UPI Transaction Volume in January, NPCI Data Reveals
  3. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  4. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  5. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Koo
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  7. The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Fired by Disney Over Offensive Comments
  8. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With IPX7 Build Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 5 With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Cast as Joel and Ellie in HBO Series
  3. SolarWinds Hack Response Leader Named by White House Amid Criticism
  4. Moto G30, Moto E7 Power Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Zynga Rides FarmVille 3 and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Boosts to Forecast Strong Bookings for 2021
  6. Vivo X50 Pro+ to Launch Alongside Vivo X60 Series in India: Report
  7. Instagram Vows Clampdown After Racist Abuse of Premier League Players
  8. Koo, Indian Twitter Lookalike, Exposing Users’ Personal Data, Claims French Hacker
  9. Facebook May Have Vastly Overpaid in Data Privacy Settlement, Court Filing Shows
  10. Facebook Rolls Out News Feeds With Less Politics, in Line With Zuckerberg’s Plan to Reduce Seditious Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com