Technology News
loading

SolarWinds Says Unknown Hackers Exploited Newly Discovered Software Flaw

SolarWinds didn’t identify the hackers involved.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2021 10:03 IST
SolarWinds Says Unknown Hackers Exploited Newly Discovered Software Flaw

The page added that SolarWinds "is unaware of the identity of the potentially affected customers"

Highlights
  • SolarWinds said the flaw was "completely unrelated" to last year's hack
  • SolarWinds credited Microsoft researchers for finding the bug
  • The vulnerability exists in the latest Serv-U version 15.2.3 HF1

SolarWinds software firm says that unknown hackers exploited a previously unknown flaw in two of its programmes to go after "a limited, targeted set of customers."

The statement, issued over the weekend, did not identify the hackers involved.

In a question-and-answer page appended to the statement, SolarWinds said the flaw was "completely unrelated" to last year's hack of government networks by alleged Russian spies, a sprawling espionage operation that used the Texas-based software company as a springboard to break into target networks.

The page added that SolarWinds "is unaware of the identity of the potentially affected customers" caught up in the latest hacking campaign.

SolarWinds credited Microsoft researchers for finding the bug. The company said, “SolarWinds was recently notified by Microsoft of a security vulnerability related to Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server and Serv-U Secured FTP and have developed a hotfix to resolve this vulnerability. While Microsoft's research indicates this vulnerability exploit involves a limited, targeted set of customers and a single threat actor, our joint teams have mobilised to address it quickly.

“The vulnerability exists in the latest Serv-U version 15.2.3 HF1 released May 5, 2021, and all prior versions. A threat actor who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with privileges. An attacker could then install programmes; view, change, or delete data; or run programmes on the affected system.

SolarWinds did not immediately return a Reuters request seeking comment on the announcement. Microsoft declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SolarWinds, Microsoft
Jeff Bezos Space Flight: US Approves Blue Origin Licence for Human Space Travel Aboard New Shepard

Related Stories

SolarWinds Says Unknown Hackers Exploited Newly Discovered Software Flaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  2. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  3. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  6. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  7. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Has Been Officially Confirmed
  8. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces New Ranking Rules Ahead of Season 20
  10. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. TED Talks Now on Clubhouse, Brings Speakers to the Live Social Audio Platform
  2. SolarWinds Says Unknown Hackers Exploited Newly Discovered Software Flaw
  3. Jeff Bezos Space Flight: US Approves Blue Origin Licence for Human Space Travel Aboard New Shepard
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications
  5. PC Shipments Grew 45 Percent YoY in Q1 2021, Lenovo Retained Market Leadership: Counterpoint
  6. Lenovo Leads Global PC Market in Q2 2021 With 23.9 Percent Market Share; HP, Dell, Apple Follow: IDC
  7. Mi 11 Ultra to Go on Open Sale in India on July 15
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crossed 34 Million Players in 1 Week After Official Launch, Krafton Thanks Players
  9. Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Slump 40 Percent in June, Data Shows
  10. iPad mini 6 With ‘Biggest Redesign' in Lineup's 9-Year History Set to Unveil This Fall: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com