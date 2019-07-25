Technology News
loading

SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report

The fund already said to have secured investment from Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 17:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report

Tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp will invest $40 billion in its forthcoming second Vision Fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

SoftBank's board will meet on Thursday to approve the commitment, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the first, $100 billion Vision Fund launched with $60 billion in backing from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, SoftBank has pledged to launch its second even without such support as it markets the fund to potential investors.

The second fund has secured investment from Goldman Sachs Group and Standard Chartered, WSJ said.

Goldman hopes the commitment will help secure work on the growing number of SoftBank portfolio companies heading to the public markets, the report said. Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund will also invest, the WSJ said.

SoftBank, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Tokyo-based SoftBank can tout the 45 percent internal rate of return made by investors in the first fund's common shares - albeit gains that are mostly on paper.

Since the first fund's launch its biggest outside investor, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been pulled further into domestic projects as the government runs a larger-than-expected deficit, potentially limiting its overseas ambitions.

While PIF is among existing investors in talks with SoftBank, any decision to invest in the second fund will be made only after assessing a formal proposal, a source familiar with the talks said.

With the first Vision Fund having burned though much of its cash in the two years since it launched with investments in more than 80 late stage tech startups, the fund's manager is ramping up its staff numbers as it looks to manage the transition to the launch of the second fund.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank
Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
Honor Smartphones
SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  3. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  4. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  5. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  6. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  8. Byju's to Replace Oppo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey
  9. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  2. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  3. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
  4. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
  6. Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
  7. Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Android Q Beta Programme Announced, Recruitments Now Open
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e Start Receiving July Android Update: Report
  10. Password Stealing Malware Attacks Rise 60 Percent in First Half of 2019: Kaspersky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.