Technology News
loading

SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit

SoftBank said its stock is undervalued and it will spend up to JPY 1 trillion (roughly $9 billion, Rs. 65,297 crore) buying back nearly 15 percent of its shares.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 November 2021 17:51 IST
SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit

SoftBank shares closed down 0.77 percent at JPY 6,161 (roughly Rs. 4,000) ahead of earnings on Monday

Highlights
  • "We are in the middle of a blizzard," CEO Masayoshi Son
  • Alibaba saw its valuation fall by around a third in the second quarter
  • Investors have been calling for a buyback to enhance returns

SoftBank slumped to a quarterly loss on Monday, as its Vision Fund unit took a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,081 crore) hit from a decline in the share price of its portfolio companies and as China's regulatory crackdown on tech firms weighed.

Even as the value of its assets slide, the Japanese tech conglomerate said its stock is undervalued and will spend up to JPY 1 trillion (roughly Rs. 65,297 crore) buying back nearly 15 percent of its shares.

While CEO Masayoshi Son has likened SoftBank to a goose laying "golden eggs", Monday's results underscore the headwinds for the investment business.

"We are in the middle of a blizzard," Son told a news conference, adding he was "not proud" of the Vision Fund's performance in the quarter. Yet he said the company was making steady steps to double the numbers of "golden eggs" compared to last year.

The group's largest asset, Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, saw its valuation fall by around a third in the second quarter. Its stake in Chinese ride-hailer Didi, acquired for $12 billion (roughly Rs. 88897 crore), was valued at $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 55,569 crore).

Another notable hit was online retailer Coupang, which gave up a third of its value.

"The strategy of let's create the perception of enhanced value by taking things public hasn't really worked this year," Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry said.

Crude Lever

Son says the change in the value of the group's assets rather than profit is the primary measure by which performance should be gauged. Asset values plunged by 23 percent to $187 billion (roughly Rs. 13,85,221 crore) in the three months to September.

While SoftBank shares trade at around a 50 percent discount, lower than a record gap that triggered the launch of an eventual JPY 2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,63,241 crore) buyback last year, the conglomerate has the capital to do repurchases now, Son said.

"I am excited because we are discounted compared to our true strength," Son said.

Investors have been calling for a buyback to enhance returns. Repurchased shares will be retired, a move that lowers the bar for Son, SoftBank's top shareholder, to potentially launch a management buyout.

"The buyback gives them a crude lever to influence the discount the shares trade at," said Boodry, adding that the more gradual pace may reduce share price volatility.

Future upside for the Vision Fund includes its India portfolio with ride-hailer Ola and logistics firm Delhivery targeting listings.

"The pipeline is very robust," Navneet Govil, Vision Fund's chief financial officer, told Reuters in an interview.

The planned listing of Southeast Asian ride-hailer Grab via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will provide further valuation gain, Govil said.

The group's net loss of JPY 398 billion (roughly Rs. 25,988 crore) compared to a profit of JPY 628 billion (roughly Rs. 41,006 crore) a year earlier. Vision Fund's investment loss totalled JPY 1.167 trillion (roughly Rs. 76,208 crore).

SoftBank has been raising capital by trimming stakes in companies such as ride-hailer Uber and food delivery firm DoorDash following the expiry of lock-up periods.

The group has returned $9.8 billion (roughly Rs. 72,611 crore) to investors and is focusing on investing through its second Vision Fund that has $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,96,372 crore) in committed capital from SoftBank and Son himself.

The second fund had invested $33.5 billion (roughly Rs. 2,96,372 crore) in 157 startups at the end of the quarter. Eight of those firms have already listed.

SoftBank shares, which have lost around a quarter this year, closed down 0.77 percent at JPY 6,161 (roughly Rs. 4,000) ahead of earnings on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, Vision Fund, Masayoshi Son, Alibaba, Didi, Grab
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed
Poco Teases New Poco F3 Model, Set to Launch Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9

Related Stories

SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E40 Review: Only for Android Purists on a Budget?
  2. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  4. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  5. Vivo V23e Full Specifications, Images Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Bitcoin Surges Close to Its All-Time High, Shiba Inu Sees a Dip
  7. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on New Community Feature: All Details
  8. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  9. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco Teases New Poco F3 Model, Set to Launch Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9
  2. SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8
  5. Tesla Shares Fall After Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Sell Stock
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro’s Performance in JerryRigEverything's Durability Test Suggests a Well-Built Flagship Phone
  7. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on New Community Feature, Will Allow to ‘Group Other Groups Easily’
  8. Patreon Evaluating Ways to Reward Content Creators With Digital Tokens, NFTs
  9. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Will Return to Earth After 199 Days in Space After Delay Due to Bad Weather
  10. Pegasus Scandal: Israeli Government Distances Itself From Blacklisted NSO Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com