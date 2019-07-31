AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
E-commerce company Snapdeal on Tuesday said that it has removed 8,000 sellers from its platform, in the last eight months, for selling counterfeit products.
The company, in a statement, said that its anti-counterfeiting program "Brand Shield", which was launched in November 2018, offers a single point of contact for brands to report suspected counterfeit products being sold on the Snapdeal platform.
"It also offers a fast-track one-day delisting process. In the last eight months, a dedicated team at Snapdeal has reviewed nearly 400 complaints and post verification 8,000 sellers were removed from the platform."
The statement comes against the backdrop of the recent incident where a Congress leader in Rajasthan filed a complaint against Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal over allegedly receiving fake products.
"In multiple recent legal pronouncements, courts have focused on marketplaces needing to establish a fast and efficient takedown process to remove listings. Snapdeal's Brand Shield was conceived and executed to make takedowns easy and process-bound so that unscrupulous sellers are identified and removed at the earliest," the statement said.
The company further said that to ensure speedy redressal, Brand Shield follows a process that allows brands to raise complaints online and eliminates the need for extensive legal documentation.
A Snapdeal spokesperson said: "Snapdeal has zero-tolerance for the fraudulent acts of some rogue sellers. We look forward to furthering these collaborative efforts to isolate such sellers and blocking their future access to online platforms."
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement