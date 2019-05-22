Technology News

Snapdeal Said to Conduct Due Diligence on ShopClues, Consider Bid

Snapdeal, backed by SoftBank, has been focusing on the mass market for unbranded goods in India's smaller towns and villages.

Updated: 22 May 2019 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Snapdeal Said to Conduct Due Diligence on ShopClues, Consider Bid

Indian online retailer Snapdeal is conducting due diligence on ShopClues, in a move likely to result in a potential acquisition of its rival in an all-stock deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Snapdeal, backed by SoftBank, has been focusing on the mass market for unbranded goods in India's smaller towns and villages after a deal to combine it with homegrown Flipkart fell through in 2017.

A deal is expected to value ShopClues between $200 million to $250 million, one of the sources said. ShopClues, which shares Nexus Venture Partners as a common investor with Snapdeal, had an estimated value of $1.1 billion in 2017.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Snapdeal declined comment, while ShopClues said it will continue to "pursue partnerships and commercial relationships with rivals".

The Economic Times newspaper was the first to report that Snapdeal was moving closer to buying out ShopClues.

ShopClues CEO Sanjay Sethi and co-founder Radhika Aggarwal are expected to sell their stakes and exit if Snapdeal acquires the firm, the second source said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdeal
Hobbling Huawei: Inside the US War on China's Tech Giant
Honor Smartphones
Snapdeal Said to Conduct Due Diligence on ShopClues, Consider Bid
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  4. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Lose Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 9.4 Million: TRAI
  6. Election Results 2019: How to Check Election Result Online via Google, App, Website
  7. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  8. ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2B
  9. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.