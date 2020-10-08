Technology News
Snapdeal 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali Sale Starting October 16 With Discounts on Daily-Use Gadgets, More

Snapdeal has taken into consideration what people actually want to purchase this Diwali and come up offers accordingly.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 October 2020 16:59 IST
Highlights
  • Snapdeal’s ‘Kum Mein Dum’ Diwali starts from October 16
  • It will last till October 20
  • Snapdeal has added over 10,000 sellers in the past three months

Snapdeal's ‘Kum Mein Dum' Diwali Sale will start from October 16 and last till October 20. It brings discounts on gadgets for daily use, kitchenware, home decor, and more. Snapdeal is looking to offer a more customised Diwali experience and for that, it has asked over 1.25 lakh participants across 92 cities what they would want to buy. Additionally, the Snapdeal app is now available in eight languages including Hindi and Telugu, making it easier to shop for customers in non-metro cities.

For the ‘Kum Mein Dum' Diwali sale, Snapdeal asked users to select products they would like to purchase. Out of the over 1.25 lakh participants, 42 percent chose gadgets for daily use, 38 percent of the users chose kitchenware, followed by home decor, gifting items, and clothing, the company said in a press release. The platform has added over 10,000 sellers in the last three months and has worked with manufacturers to price the products lower than last year. It has added 25 new centres to its logistics network and plans to add more in coming weeks in preparation of the Diwali sale.

The e-commerce platform has not yet disclosed what items will be discounted and how much discount shoppers can expect.

Snapdeal will be offering discounts on HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and Ratnakar Bank cards, along with e-Wallet offers from companies like Paytm. It has also added support for eight languages in its app as a majority of Snapdeal's users are from non-metro cities. The app now has Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi support.

Snapdeal is also introducing a ‘Diwali@Home' range that includes smart solutions for making snacks, savouries, and sweets at home. Additional attention is being given to lights, decor, fragrances, and furnishings. The company will also launch dedicated themed e-stores for Navratri, Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, and more for a better festive shopping experience.

