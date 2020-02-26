Technology News
loading

Smithsonian Institution Releases 2.8 Million 2D, 3D Images Into the Public Domain

The Smithsonian, world's largest museum and research complex, has put 2.8 million high resolution images into the public domain to download for free

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 26 February 2020 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Smithsonian Institution Releases 2.8 Million 2D, 3D Images Into the Public Domain

Photo Credit: Smithsonian Institution

Smithsonian will release 200,000 more images online throughout the rest of 2020

Highlights
  • A collection of more than 2.8 million items has been released online
  • Smithsonian will release 200,000 more images online this year
  • Significant step towards the efforts to migrate museum collections online

The Smithsonian Institution, world's largest museum and research complex, announced on Tuesday, that it is releasing about 2.8 million high resolution images from its massive collection into the public domain, for anyone to use and download for free. The institution made the announcement through its official magazine, The Smithsonian Magazine. This is the first time, in its 174-year-long history, that the institution has made accessible, its 2.8 million high resolution 2D and 3D images from across its collections on an open access platform.

The open access platform allows people to download any kind of image free of cost. The database is vast, it includes data and material from all the 19 Smithsonian museums, nine research centres, libraries, archives, and zoo. The institution, in its announcement of the open access database, also said that it encourages people to use, reuse, and transform the material into just about anything they choose - be it a postcard or a beer koozie.

It also announced that it will roll out another 200,000 images throughout the rest of 2020, as the Institution plans to digitise its collection of 155 million items that is still growing.

“Being a relevant source for people who are learning around the world is key to our mission,” Effie Kapsalis, Smithsonian's senior digital program officer said. “We can't imagine what people are going to do with the collections. We're prepared to be surprised.”

This digitisation is also a significant step towards the efforts to move museum collections into the public domain. Nearly 200 other museums, according to Smithsonian Institution are also making similar moves to digitise their collections.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smithsonian Institution
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Camera Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch Next Week
Redmi Phone Coming Soon With Support for ISRO NaVIC Navigation System, Xiaomi Reveals
Smithsonian Institution Releases 2.8 Million 2D, 3D Images Into the Public Domain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  2. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  3. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  5. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  6. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  10. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Phone Coming Soon With Support for ISRO NaVIC Navigation System, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Smithsonian Institution Releases 2.8 Million 2D, 3D Images Into the Public Domain
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Camera Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  4. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  5. Musk's SpaceX Rocket Production Facility Approved by Port of Los Angeles
  6. Capcom, Square Enix Will Not Attend PAX East 2020, EA Backs Out of GDC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
  7. Virgin Galactic Reports High Interest in Its Space Flights
  8. 'First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal' Accidentally Discovered by Scientists in Israel
  9. Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Will Be Out Soon, Minus Live Selection Feature
  10. iPhone XR Was the Highest Selling Smartphone Worldwide in 2019, Omdia Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.