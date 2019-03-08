Microsoft has revamped its Skype calling service on the Web bringing HD video calling, redesigned notifications, a fresh media gallery design, and more. The new update comes for those who don't like to use the apps on the phone, and are still using the Skype for Web platform. The new features are available for all desktop devices that run on Windows 10 and Mac OSX10.12 or higher with the latest versions of Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

The latest version of Skype for Web comes with HD one-to-one or group video calling. The company has also added support for call reactions. Additionally, the update brings call recording support and a new notification panel that shows you all the notifications in one place. The new bell icon shows message notifications, @mentions in group conversations, or if someone quoted you. Clicking on the notifications will take you to where you were mentioned, and you can then reply to it.

New search functionality has also been added that will let users find messages in the current conversation by typing the word or phrase you want to find in the search box. There's now a separate chat media gallery as well, which stores all the files, links, and photos shared in any conversation for easy discovery of content.

Microsoft further notes on its blog, "In addition, today we are releasing the updated MSI distributable for Skype (version 8) for Windows desktop, which replaces the existing MSI distributable of Skype (version 7) for Windows desktop. If you are an IT administrator, simply download the new MSI file to start distributing the latest version of Skype to your organization via the distribution software of your choice."

Skype, last month, introduced background blur in video calls for all users who are on Skype's latest version on their desktops and laptops. To recall, a similar background blur feature was introduced for Microsoft Teams users last year, and it has now trickled down to Skype users as well. This will enable Skype video callers to blur out the messy background of their homes for business-related conference calls, or even non-official video calls.