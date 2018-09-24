NDTV Gadgets360.com

SiriusXM to Buy Pandora in $3.5 Billion Stock Deal

, 24 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
SiriusXM to Buy Pandora in $3.5 Billion Stock Deal

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pandora

Satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings said on Monday it would buy music-streaming service provider Pandora Media in an all-stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion (roughly Rs. 25,000 crores).

Pandora shareholders will receive a fixed-exchange ratio of 1.44 newly-issued SiriusXM shares for each share they hold.

The implied price of Pandora common stock is $10.14 per share, the companies said, representing a premium of 11.55 percent to stock's Friday close.

Pandora's shares rose 18.4 percent to $10.75 (roughly Rs. 127) in premarket trading.

SiriusXM currently owns convertible preferred stock in Pandora that represents a stake of about 15 percent on an as-converted basis, the companies said.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Pandora has faced brutal competition from bigger rivals Spotify, Apple Music, and Google's Play Music, and has been launching new features to woo more subscribers as part of a turnaround aimed at achieving profitability.

Allen & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are financial advisers to SiriusXM and Baker Botts LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP are providing legal counsel.

Centerview Partners LLC, LionTree Advisors LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are financial advisers to Pandora and Sidley Austin LLP is the legal counsel.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pandora
How Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Gameplay Is Influenced by Prince of Persia for the Nintendo Wii
Pricee
SiriusXM to Buy Pandora in $3.5 Billion Stock Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T 'Official Poster' Leaked, Shows Waterdrop Notch Design
  2. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
  3. Motorola One Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi TVs to Be Available Offline via Mi Preferred Partner Stores
  5. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ First Impressions
  6. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro Global Launch Teased Formally
  7. Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India Announced, Goes on Sale on October 1
  8. FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally
  9. Motorola One Power Launched at Rs. 15,999, Available Oct 5: Highlights
  10. The Walking Dead Studio Telltale Games to Shut Down
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.