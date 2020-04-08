Technology News
loading

ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon

ShopClues notes that two-day delivery will be expanded to other areas in National Capital Region soon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 April 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon

ShopClues is encouraging users to pay for their purchases online

Highlights
  • Shopclues is offering contactless delivery option as well
  • Shopclues also sells bundled ‘value packs’ of groceries
  • India is currently under a 21-day lockdown

To ease people's woes during the lockdown, ShopClues has announced 48-hour delivery of essential items. This new delivery service has been launched in Delhi and Gurgaon for now. This comes at a time when other online services are struggling to deliver goods and offer week-late delivery slots. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ShopClues transformed its platform to sell daily home necessities online in the face of lockdown, and it now promises quick two-day deliveries in Gurgaon and Delhi areas. The e-commerce platform is also offering contactless delivery, encouraging customers to pay online for their purchases. All ShopClues packages will be dropped at the doorstep to avoid human contact.

Essentials on Shopclues include items related to personal hygiene and safety, groceries, over-the-counter medicines, and medical equipment. It is also offering bundled ‘value packs' of groceries online. The company notes that two-day delivery will be expanded to rest of the areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) soon.

As part of the government advisory, citizens are asked to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Because of this, citizens are scrambling to look at delivery options online. Other online sites that are offering essential items delivery include Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers, and more.

Zomato has also announced that it has started delivering groceries in over 80 cities across India to help people procure essential items during ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Paytm has also started groceries deliveries through their platforms to help people stay at home due to the pandemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shopclues, Coronavirus, COVID 19, India Lockdown
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say

Related Stories

ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  3. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  4. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  5. Apple Said to Launch Over-Ear Headphones and AirPods X Later This Year
  6. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  8. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  10. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy J6 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update Along With One UI 2.0: Report
  3. Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know
  4. Oppo 40W 'AirVOOC' Wireless Charger Gets Certificated Ahead of Oppo Ace 2 Launch
  5. France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say
  6. ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon
  7. No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
  8. Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup
  9. Forza Street Coming to Android and iOS on May 5, Early Adopters Will Get Founder’s Pack
  10. Unannounced Dell Laptops Spotted on Company Website, Expected to Be New XPS 15 and XPS 17 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com