ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon

To ease people's woes during the lockdown, ShopClues has announced 48-hour delivery of essential items. This new delivery service has been launched in Delhi and Gurgaon for now. This comes at a time when other online services are struggling to deliver goods and offer week-late delivery slots. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ShopClues transformed its platform to sell daily home necessities online in the face of lockdown, and it now promises quick two-day deliveries in Gurgaon and Delhi areas. The e-commerce platform is also offering contactless delivery, encouraging customers to pay online for their purchases. All ShopClues packages will be dropped at the doorstep to avoid human contact.

Essentials on Shopclues include items related to personal hygiene and safety, groceries, over-the-counter medicines, and medical equipment. It is also offering bundled ‘value packs' of groceries online. The company notes that two-day delivery will be expanded to rest of the areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) soon.

As part of the government advisory, citizens are asked to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Because of this, citizens are scrambling to look at delivery options online. Other online sites that are offering essential items delivery include Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers, and more.

Zomato has also announced that it has started delivering groceries in over 80 cities across India to help people procure essential items during ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Paytm has also started groceries deliveries through their platforms to help people stay at home due to the pandemic.