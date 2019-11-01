Technology News
loading

ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Qoo10 in an All-Stock Deal

Qoo10 with more than 3 million registered users has become Singapore's top e-commerce platform.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 10:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Qoo10 in an All-Stock Deal

Founded in 2011, ShopClues is popular in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities in India

Highlights
  • ShopClues has over 60 million lifetime unique customers
  • Qoo10 is a leading e-commerce platform in South East Asia
  • It raised $82.1 million back in 2015 from various investors

Singapore-based Qoo10 has acquired Gurugram-based e-commerce platform ShopClues in an all-stock deal. The merger was approved by board of directors and major shareholders of both companies, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Founded in 2011 by Sandeep Aggarwal, ShopClues is popular in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities in India. He stepped down as CEO in 2015 after being charged with insider trading in the US.

With over 60 million lifetime unique customers and more than 7,00,000 merchants, ShopClues has taken local brands to a national platform servicing more than 31,500 pin codes across India.

ShopClues also operates Smartship and Momoe as enterprise services and Ezonow as a social commerce platform.

Established in 2010, Qoo10 with more than 3 million registered users has become Singapore's top e-commerce platform.

Qoo10 is a leading e-commerce platform in South East Asia which services small and medium enterprises (SMEs) via its localised online marketplaces in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong etc, and planned to expand into other Asian countries.

The company raised $82.1 million (roughly Rs. 582 crores) in 2015 from various investors.

"This partnership presents new strategic opportunities for both companies, as it opens up cross border opportunities for consumers and sellers across Asia," the statement read.

ShopClues has built a differentiated position as a value-for-money marketplace with a thriving ecosystem of small merchants.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qoo10, ShopClues
No Information on India Purchasing Israeli Spyware Pegasus, MHA Says in RTI Reply
NPCIL Admits Malware Attack on Computer in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
Honor Smartphones
ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Qoo10 in an All-Stock Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
  4. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  5. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  6. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  7. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Device Lock Issue on Galaxy S10: Report
  8. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Instant Camera Launched in India
  10. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. NPCIL Admits Malware Attack on Computer in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
  2. ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Qoo10 in an All-Stock Deal
  3. No Information on India Purchasing Israeli Spyware Pegasus, MHA Says in RTI Reply
  4. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  5. iPhone 11 Launch Timing, Price Cuts Drive Apple's Uncertain China Rebound: Analysts
  6. The Witcher: Netflix Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Henry Cavill Series
  7. Facebook Ad Targeting Accused of Abetting Bias in Lawsuit in the US
  8. WhatsApp Hack: Government Officials Said to Be Targeted in at Least 20 Countries
  9. WhatsApp Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature on Android, Months After iPhone
  10. AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.