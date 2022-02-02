Technology News
loading

Big Tech Should Reimburse Victims of Online Scams, British Lawmakers Say

Britain has become a global epicentre for bank scams.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2022 11:43 IST
Big Tech Should Reimburse Victims of Online Scams, British Lawmakers Say

There was no set timeline for these changes and other major online platforms have not followed suit

Highlights
  • TechUK is a trade body that represents major tech companies in Britain
  • Britain has become a global epicentre for bank scams
  • The government is due to respond to the report's findings

Big tech companies whose online platforms carry advertisements for scams should be made to reimburse victims, British lawmakers said, as part of wider efforts to combat a growing epidemic of online fraud in Britain.

While banks have signed up for a voluntary code to reimburse fraud victims who do enough to protect themselves, there is not sufficient regulation governing social media and other websites where victims are often first lured in, Mel Stride, chairman of the cross-party Treasury committee, told Reuters.

"The government should look at some kind of arrangement that makes the polluter pay," he said.

"Online platforms are hosting this stuff, not really putting enough effort into weeding it out, and indeed financially benefiting because they're getting the advertising revenues," Stride said.

TechUK, a trade body that represents major tech companies in Britain, including Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft, declined to provide an immediate comment.

Stride's comments came as the Treasury committee on Wednesday published the findings of a report on economic crime, which urged the government to seriously consider forcing online platforms to help to refund victims.

The report noted that TechUK in December said Facebook (now known as Meta), Twitter, and Microsoft had committed to requiring potential financial services advertisers to be authorised by the Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, following similar steps taken by Google, TikTok, and Amazon.

But the report said there was no set timeline for these changes and other major online platforms have not followed suit.

The government is due to respond to the report's findings that not enough is being done to prevent the growing online fraud epidemic, and that fraud-fighting efforts should be centralised under one minister or department.

Britain has become a global epicentre for bank scams, Reuters reported in October, with a record GBP 754 million (roughly Rs. 7,630 crore) stolen in the first six months of this year, up 30 percent from the same period in 2020.

"We think the government's been too slow in various areas to really catch up with it...it's people being, quietly in many cases, defrauded of large amounts of money, people losing life savings," Stride said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Big Tech, Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon
Tesla Recalls Nearly 54,000 Cars as Full Self-Driving Software Found to Run Stop Signs

Related Stories

Big Tech Should Reimburse Victims of Online Scams, British Lawmakers Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.