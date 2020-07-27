Technology News
loading

SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public

SAP says that the Qualtrics IPO will help expand its customer base.

By Associated Press | Updated: 27 July 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public

In 2014, SAP paid about $8.3 billion for Concur

Highlights
  • SAP said it will retain majority ownership of Qualtrics' shares
  • Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith will remain at the helm
  • SAP's acquisition of Qualtrics was one of the biggest-ever deals for SAP

SAP says it plans to spin off Qualtrics and take it public less than two years after acquiring the survey-software provider.

SAP said Sunday it will retain majority ownership of Qualtrics' shares.

The German software giant announced in November 2018 that it agreed to pay $8 billion (roughly Rs. 59,764 crores) cash for Qualtrics, just days before the Provo, Utah, company was set for its initial sale of stock to the public. The deal closed in early 2019.

SAP says Qualtrics has already been operating with greater autonomy than most of SAP's acquisitions but going public will help it expand its customer base. Its products help companies get feedback from employees and customers.

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith, who co-founded the startup in 2002, will remain at the helm and its largest individual shareholder. SAP says a final decision on the IPO is still pending but it will happen in the US.

SAP's acquisition of Qualtrics was one of the biggest-ever deals for the software giant based in Walldorf, Germany. In 2014, SAP paid about $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 62,001 crores) for Concur, which makes software to manage employee travel and expenses.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SAP, IPO
Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calling
OnePlus Nord May Get a Third Colour Variant in Gray Ash, Spotted in OxygenOS Code

Related Stories

SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, AirPower, New Apple Watch Launch Tipped for September 8 Event
  2. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  3. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  7. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
  8. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G May Be Powered by a 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  10. OnePlus 8T Series May Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, Camera App Suggets
#Latest Stories
  1. Rick and Morty Season 6 Is Already in the Works, Says Co-Creator Dan Harmon
  2. OnePlus Nord May Get a Third Colour Variant in Gray Ash, Spotted in OxygenOS Code
  3. SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calling
  5. Zee5 Club Launched as New Entry-Level Subscription Plan, Offers Select Original Content, Live TV, and More
  6. Twitter, Facebook Become Targets in US Presidential Election Ads
  7. Vivo S7 With Dual Selfie Cameras to Launch on August 3
  8. Australian Regulator Sues Google Over Expanded Personal Data Use
  9. Garmin Says Outage Continues but User Data 'Not Affected'
  10. US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com