Samsung has announced a Summer Fest that the company will be hosting on its own online store from May 22 to May 28. The sale will offer deals on smartphones, smartwatches, accessories, speakers, headphones, and more. Samsung has partnered with Citi bank to offer 10 percent additional cashback to all debit and credit card users.

The Samsung Summer Fest is offering discounts on smartwatches like the Gear S3, Gear Sport, and Gear Fit 2 Pro. These smartwatches are going to be offered with up to 19 percent discount, priced at Rs. 24,500, Rs. 18,990, Rs. 10,999 respectively. The Samsung Gear VR 4 which is originally priced at Rs. 9,900 will be priced at Rs. 8,225 during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ covers and cases are also going to be up for sale with up to 51 percent discount. Clear covers are going to be available for Rs. 349, and LED and clear view standing covers will be available for Rs. 1,349. JBL headphones and speakers will be listed with up to 22 percent off. The DeX Station which is originally priced at Rs. 8,290, is going to be available for Rs. 5,999.

During the sale period, Samsung will also offer as much as 50 percent off on select products like the U Flex headphones, Level Active headphones, Level Box Slim speakers, adaptive fast charging car charger, and more. Covers for the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, and other smartphones in the J series are also listed in the 50 percent off deals. The entire 50:50 store can be viewed here.

Samsung is also offering discounts on smartphones like the Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On5, Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7, Galaxy On Nxt, and more. However, these are not deep discounts and only match the standard prices of the smartphones in online stores nowadays.

There's also a section for 'Unreal Deals', with price cuts on TV sets, microSD cards, and JBL On Ear headphones. Furthermore, Samsung is also offering Rs. 500 extra with Cashify exchange. 100 lucky customers will also get a chance to win the Samsung Scoop speaker. Samsung has also listed offers with Foodpanda and Freecharge. By using the code FPS100, Samsung consumers could get Rs. 100 off on their first order worth more than Rs. 250. Code FCSAM will get you 100 percent cashback up to Rs. 75 on Freecharge.

