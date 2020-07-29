Samsung has announced three new programs on its online store, called the Samsung Referral Programme, Samsung Student Programme, and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage. These programs will bring offers for customers who visit Samsung.com, according to the company. The referral programme will allow Samsung customers to help their friends and family get discounts of up to 8 percent off on mobiles and consumer electronics. The student programme presents a student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com and the 20K Advantage programme allows for opportunities to unlock vouchers worth Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Referral Programme

This referral programme will allow Samsung customers help friends and family avail up to 8 percent discounts on a range of smartphones and consumer electronics through Samsung.com. This programme will also give the referrer benefits in the form of vouchers up to Rs. 1,500 for every successful transaction completed by the person they referred. It is applicable on more than 15 devices including smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Samsung Student Programme

This student specific storefront on Samsung.com enables students to get easy access to a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, and accessories. These particular products will be listed at a discounted price and come with added benefits like complimentary insurance, easy exchange offer, and convenient EMI options. Students will need their official college email id to access this store, or be authorised by a student credentials verification agency.

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

This offer works on the Samsung Shop app available on Android and iOS. It will start from August 2020 and give customers a chance to unlock 10 shopping vouchers with a total worth of Rs. 20,000. All they need to do is register on the Samsung Shop app with contact details, according to the company. We have reached out to Samsung for more information on the same and will update this space when we get a response.

There is one voucher each for smartphones, tablets, televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, smartwatches, accessories, true wireless audio, and Harman/JBL products. Samsung says each voucher is valid for 365 days and gives Rs. 2,000 shopping benefit depending on the value of the transaction.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.