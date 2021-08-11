Technology News
loading

Salesforce Jumps Into Streaming With Salesforce+, to Feature Business-Focussed Content

Salesforce+ will make its debut in September.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2021 11:25 IST
Salesforce Jumps Into Streaming With Salesforce+, to Feature Business-Focussed Content

Photo Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce said its in-house studio has developed and produced the core content for the streaming service

Highlights
  • Salesforce Plus was meant to be a business media platform
  • Its slate of content includes Connections
  • Saleforce - Slack merger want to reduce complexity of using different app

Salesforce said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, that would feature original content focused on businesses and professionals.

The company said its in-house studio has developed and produced the core content for the streaming service that would debut at its Dreamforce event in September. The service, meant to be a business media platform unlike streaming options offered by Walt Disney and Netflix, will include live experiences, original series, and podcasts.

Its slate of content includes Connections that features marketers from companies such as IBM, Levi's, and GoFundMe, and The Inflection Point that features chief executive officers of brands like Coca-Cola, PayPal, and Ford Motor.

In July, Salesforce closed its $27.7-billion (roughly Rs. 2,06,255 crores) purchase of Slack, a massive bet that the workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said.

They also want to reduce the complexity of using hundreds of different cloud-based apps that have crept into workplaces, they added.

For example, a Slack "channel" can be created to replace all the emails, phone calls, and video conferences that might otherwise occur between a sales team doing a deal with a procurement team at another company. Thousands of apps work with Slack, so documents from third-party platforms like Google Drive can be signed in the channel with services like DocuSign, Taylor said.

"We did the due diligence for the Slack acquisition in Slack," Taylor noted.

"I joked it had the highest billable hours of any channel ever, because we had all the lawyers in there and the investment banks," he said, but "it was really a transformative experience."

While analysts view Teams as Slack's largest rival, Butterfield said Slack will continue to integrate with the Microsoft app in line with its goal to make it easier for employees to get things done.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Salesforce, Salesforce Plus, Walt Disney, Netflix
Lucifer Season 6 Trailer Teases New Major Villain, Sets Up the Final Season of Netflix Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands-on Video Appears Online; Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Salesforce Jumps Into Streaming With Salesforce+, to Feature Business-Focussed Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  4. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  5. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  7. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Phones, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands-on Video Appears Online; Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Salesforce Jumps Into Streaming With Salesforce+, to Feature Business-Focussed Content
  4. Lucifer Season 6 Trailer Teases New Major Villain, Sets Up the Final Season of Netflix Series
  5. PayPal's Venmo Allows Credit Cardholders to Buy Cryptocurrency With Cashback
  6. Amazon, Flipkart’s Trading Practices Would Be Looked Into; India Commerce Minister Welcomes Top Court Decision
  7. Facebook Removes Russian Network That Targeted Influencers to Peddle Anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Messages
  8. Google Restricts Advertisement Targeting of Under-18 Users Based on Age, Gender, or Interests
  9. Google Employees Who Work From Home Could Get Pay Cut, as per Company's Pay Calculator
  10. Apple Readies iPhone 13 Lineup With Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com