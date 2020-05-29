Technology News
loading

Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA

The Exim exploit allows an attacker to gain access using specially crafted email and install programs, modify data and create new accounts — gaining a foothold on a compromised network.

By Associated Press | Updated: 29 May 2020 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Exim exploit allows an attacker to gain access using specially crafted email

Highlights
  • Exim email server is widely used
  • The exploit was identified 11 months ago, when a patch was issued
  • The NSA did not say who the Russian military hackers have targeted

The US National Security Agency says the same Russian military hacking group that interfered in the 2016 presidential election and unleashed a devastating malware attack the following year has been exploiting a major email server program since last August or earlier. The timing of the agency's advisory Thursday was unusual considering that the critical vulnerability in the Exim Mail Transfer Agent — which mostly runs on Unix-type operating systems — was identified 11 months ago, when a patch was issued.

Exim is so widely used — though far less known than such commercial alternatives as Microsoft's proprietary Exchange — that some companies and government agencies that run it may still not have patched the vulnerability, said Jake Williams, president of Rendition Infosec and a former US government hacker.

It took Williams about a minute of online probing on Thursday to find a potentially vulnerable government server in the UK.

He speculated that the NSA might have issued an advisory to publicise the IP addresses and a domain name used by the Russian military group, known as Sandworm, in its hacking campaign — in hopes of thwarting their use for other means.

The Exim exploit allows an attacker to gain access using specially crafted email and install programs, modify data and create new accounts — gaining a foothold on a compromised network.

The NSA did not say who the Russian military hackers have targeted. But senior US intelligence officials have warned in recent months that Kremlin agents are engaged in activities that could threaten the integrity of the November presidential election.

An NSA official reached by The Associated Press would only say that the agency is publicising the vulnerability because, despite an October warning by British officials, it “has continued to be exploited and needs to be patched.” The hope, in now publicising Sandworm's role, is to further motivate patching, said the official, who spoke on condition they not be further identified.

Sandworm agents, tied to Russia's GRU military intelligence arm, caused great damage to the 2016 US presidential election, stealing and exposing Democratic National Committee emails and breaking into voter registration databases.

They also have been blamed by the US and UK governments for the June 2017 NotPetya cyber attack, which targeted businesses that operate in Ukraine. It caused at least $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,612 crores) in damage globally, most notably to the Danish shipping multinational Maersk.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NSA, Hackers, Russian Hackers
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work-Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch
13 Reasons Why, Dark, and More: June 2020 TV Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video

Related Stories

Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  5. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  6. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Getting OxygenOS 10.3.4 With New Features
  8. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
  9. Realme Narzo 10A Review
  10. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones Listed on Official Site
#Latest Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities Starting June 1
  2. Vodafone Idea: Google Reportedly Eyeing Stake in Struggling Operator, Share Price Jumps 30 Percent
  3. Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA
  4. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work-Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch
  6. Trump Escalates War on Twitter, Social Media Protections
  7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Development From Creators of the First Movie
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report
  9. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
  10. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com