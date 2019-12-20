Technology News
loading

Russia Plans 'Sovereign Internet' Tests to Combat External Threats

The threat testing will take place in stages on December 23 and will not affect regular internet users

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Russia Plans 'Sovereign Internet' Tests to Combat External Threats
Highlights
  • Russia will carry out tests of its domestic Internet infrastructure
  • The threat testing will take place in stages on December 23
  • It will not affect regular internet users

Russia will carry out tests on Monday on the reliability of its domestic Internet infrastructure in the event that the country is disconnected from the World Wide Web, the communications ministry said.

The threat testing will take place in stages on December 23 and will not affect regular Internet users, the ministry said on Thursday.

Russia enacted a law known as the "sovereign Internet" bill in November, aimed at tightening state control over the network, but which free speech activists say will strengthen government oversight of the country's cyberspace.

The law was developed in response to what Russia calls the "aggressive nature" of the United States' national cyber-security strategy, which accuses Moscow of carrying out hacking attacks, as a means to ensure the Internet continues functioning in Russia.

According to the law, all communications operators, messengers and email providers must participate in the tests, as well as state-run institutions and security services.

At his annual news conference with journalists on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin insisted that a free Internet and a sovereign internet did not contradict one another.

"The law is aimed at just one thing - preventing negative consequences of being disconnected from the global network, the management of which is mostly abroad," he said.

"We are not moving towards closing the Internet and do not intend to do so."

The legislation aims to route Russian web traffic and data through points controlled by state authorities and to build a national Domain Name System, which would end the country's dependence on systems from abroad, which Russia fears could be shut down by a foreign government.

Monday's tests will be exploratory in nature, communications ministry spokesman Yevgeny Novikov told reporters, with participants aiming to work out the full range of potential external impacts on the Internet and communications infrastructure in Russia.

The sovereign Internet law says that in the event of a threat, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor can centrally manage the country's network.

Critics say the law allows the authorities to restrict access to resources and information at their discretion.

In September testing, major operators began installing equipment on their networks in the Siberian city of Tyumen, as required by the law, sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said that the quality of communications during these tests considerably worsened.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia, Internet
Earth's Inner Core Could Be Covered by 'Iron Snow': Study
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Russia Plans 'Sovereign Internet' Tests to Combat External Threats
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 855, tOIS Tech
  2. LG G8X ThinQ With Detachable Second Display Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  5. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  6. Redmi Note 7 Duo May Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10
  7. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  8. The Witcher Is Netflix’s GoT With More Magic and Beasts, but Less Oomph
  9. Realme X2 Review
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3 Update With November Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer ConceptD, ConceptD Pro Range of High-End PCs and Monitors Launched in India
  2. Delhi Police Tells Social Media Firms to Rein in Digital Miscreants
  3. Indians Spend 75 Days a Year on Their Smartphones, Survey Claims
  4. Vodafone Launches 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 24: Validity, Calling, Data Allowance Details
  5. Russia Plans 'Sovereign Internet' Tests to Combat External Threats
  6. Earth's Inner Core Could Be Covered by 'Iron Snow': Study
  7. Sony Xperia K8220 Spotted on Geekbench Site With Snapdragon 765G SoC: Report
  8. Zynga Hack in September Exposed 173 Million User Accounts: Report
  9. Wakanda Free Trade Forever? Fictional Nation Removed From US Trade List
  10. SonyLIV Fixes Flaw That Could Let Attackers Fetch Sensitive User Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.