Technology News
loading

Rocket Internet to Delist to Enable Long-Term Investing

Investors have long suggested that Rocket Internet would be better off going private again since it successfully listed all the major firms it helped found.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 September 2020 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rocket Internet to Delist to Enable Long-Term Investing

Rocket Internet said it would offer EUR 18.57 (roughly Rs. 1,623) for its shares in the delisting

Highlights
  • Rocket Internet was listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange in 2014
  • The founder and CEO Oliver Samwer will hang on to his 4.53 percent stake
  • Rocket Internet would offer EUR 18.57 for its shares in the delisting

 German tech investment company Rocket Internet said on Tuesday it plans to delist its shares as it has sufficient access to capital outside the stock exchange and can better pursue a long-term approach to investing.

Investors have long suggested that Rocket Internet, with a market capitalisation of EUR 2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 22,734 crores), would be better off going private again since it successfully listed all the major firms it helped found, including Delivery Hero, HelloFresh and Home24.

"The significance of capital markets as a financing source has diminished. A delisting will permit Rocket Internet to pursue a long-term approach in its strategic decisions," the company said in a statement.

Listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange in 2014, Rocket's shares have mostly traded well below their issue price of EUR 42.50 (roughly Rs. 3,716) and below the combined value of the cash on its balance sheet and its own valuation of its remaining investments.

In its latest financial results, published in May, Rocket Internet said it had EUR 1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 16,608 crores) of net cash as of April 30 and valued its investments in more than 200 private companies at EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,743 crores) as of March 31.

Rocket Internet said it would offer EUR 18.57 (roughly Rs. 1,623) for its shares in the delisting. The stock closed on Monday at EUR 18.95 (roughly Rs. 1,656) and was up 1.5 percent on Tuesday morning.

Oliver Samwer, the company's founder and chief executive whose investments in tech companies have made him one of Germany's richest men, will hang on to his 4.53 percent stake in the company, as would his Global Founders fund which holds 45 percent.

Rocket said it would buy back 8.84 percent of the share capital for EUR 18.57 (roughly Rs. 1,623)  per share up to September 15 and would seek authorisation to buy back up to another 10 percent at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting called for September 24 to decide on the offer. The rest of the shares are held by public and institutional investors.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rocket Internet, Delisting, Stock exchange
Tecno Spark Go 2020 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched

Related Stories

Rocket Internet to Delist to Enable Long-Term Investing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  3. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  4. OnePlus 8T Image Leaked in Latest OnePlus 8 Android Developer Preview
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  6. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  8. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Walmart Unveils Membership Service Rivalling Amazon Prime With Free Delivery, No Lines
  2. Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 90-Day Battery Life to Launch on September 3
  3. Rocket Internet to Delist to Enable Long-Term Investing
  4. Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched
  5. Tecno Spark Go 2020 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi 10 Series Getting New 5G Phone in September With ‘Brand New’ Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  7. Supreme Court Gives Telcos 10 Years to Pay AGR Dues to Government
  8. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched
  9. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Shipments in India Delayed, Xiaomi Now Promises to Ship by December 1
  10. Realme V3 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com