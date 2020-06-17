Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Hundreds of Millions of IoT Devices at Risk Due to ‘Ripple20’ Vulnerabilities, Claim Security Researchers

Hundreds of Millions of IoT Devices at Risk Due to ‘Ripple20’ Vulnerabilities, Claim Security Researchers

The security loopholes were detected through an extensive analysis of over many months, JSOF researchers claimed.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 June 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hundreds of Millions of IoT Devices at Risk Due to ‘Ripple20’ Vulnerabilities, Claim Security Researchers

The vulnerabilities allow attackers to bypass firewalls and take control of devices remotely

Highlights
  • JSOF found the issues in Treck’s low-level TCP/ IP software library
  • Ripple20 vulnerabilities impacted devices of Cisco, HP, and other vendors
  • Treck fixed the flaws and provided the patches to its clients

Security researchers have found as many as 19 zero-day vulnerabilities that affect not one or two but hundreds of millions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices globally. The vulnerabilities that are given the name Ripple20, exist in connected devices offered by various companies including Caterpillar, Cisco, HP, Intel, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, among others. Also, the gadgets that are impacted by the security loopholes are powering operations at various industries — from medical and transportation to telecom and retail.

Israeli security research firm JSOF has revealed that Ripple20 vulnerabilities were identified in code offered by Ohio-based software company Treck, which provides its solutions to a large number of IoT device manufacturers. JSOF researchers found the issues in Treck's low-level TCP/ IP software library. The loopholes were detected through an extensive, in-depth analysis of over many months, the firm wrote in a detailed post on its website.

The vulnerabilities discovered by JSOF are claimed to allow attackers to bypass Network address translation (NAT) and firewalls and take control of devices remotely, without requiring any explicit permissions from users. “This is due to the vulnerabilities' being in a low-level TCP/IP stack, and the fact that for many of the vulnerabilities, the packets sent are very similar to valid packets, or, in some cases are completely valid packets,” the security researchers at JSOF said.

According to the researchers, the affected library exists in various industrial devices, power grids, medical equipment, home automation solutions, routers, enterprise devices, and various other IoT offerings. A proof-of-concept has been provided in a video showing how the Ripple20 vulnerabilities can be exploited by an attacker.

In an advisory released by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Tuesday, six of the 19 vulnerabilities discovered in the Treck code are rated between seven and 10 on the CVSS score, where 10 represents the highest severity. Two of them are even scored 10 out of 10, as noted by Wired.

Treck released a statement to confirm that it had provided patches for all the Ripple20 vulnerabilities to their clients.

The exact number of IoT devices affected by the bugs is unclear. However, JSOF contacted all the vendors of affected devices that it was able to confirm starting February. Many of them also released software updates to fix the issues. However, it is quite likely that some of the devices would still remain unpatched for several months due to the fact that some of the vendors have closed their operations, and various industry consumers are yet to update their devices using the latest patches.

Among the vendors, HP and Intel have confirmed to Wired that they were aware of the issues and were monitoring the situation. Intel also confirmed that it had fixed four of the vulnerabilities reported by JSOF through an update released earlier this month.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Treck, JSOF, Ripple20 vulnerabilities, Ripple20, IoT, Internet of Things
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X Starts Receiving New Software Update With June Security Patch, PaySa and Heyfun Apps, More
Hundreds of Millions of IoT Devices at Risk Due to ‘Ripple20’ Vulnerabilities, Claim Security Researchers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  3. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  5. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer
  9. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  10. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  2. Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. BSNL Now Offers Up to Rs. 50 Credit as Talktime Loan: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website
  5. Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'
  6. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. PlayStation 5 'Radical' Special Editions Teased by Company Executive in Now Deleted Post
  8. Facebook Aims to Help US Voters, but Won't Block Trump Misinformation
  9. Google Meet Tab Coming Soon to Gmail App for Android and iOS
  10. Acer One 14 With Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 14-Inch Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com