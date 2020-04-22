Technology News
loading

Ripple Sues YouTube Over Cryptocurrency Scams

Ripple says scammers on YouTube are impersonating Ripple and its CEO to bait viewers into sending thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2020 16:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ripple Sues YouTube Over Cryptocurrency Scams

Ripple is one of the best known companies that develop so-called blockchain technology

Highlights
  • Ripple alleges YouTube failed to protect consumers from giveaway scams
  • Scammers bait viewers into sending thousands of dollars worth of XRP
  • The scammers promise to send back up to 5 million XRP

Blockchain firm Ripple sued Google's YouTube on Tuesday, alleging the video-sharing platform failed to protect consumers from cryptocurrency "giveaway" scams that use fake social media profiles to dupe victims into sending money.

The company says scammers on YouTube have been impersonating Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, to bait viewers into sending thousands of dollars worth of XRP, a cryptocurrency championed by Ripple, according to a court filing.The scammers promise to send back up to 5 million XRP, worth nearly $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.6 crores), but victims who participate in the fake "giveaways" never receive any money in return, said the filing.

The lawsuit appears poised to raise a fresh challenge around the controversial Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields Google, Facebook and other internet companies from liability for material that users post on their platforms. Regulators in Washington are reconsidering the need for the law's broad immunity, which helped US tech companies grow but is viewed increasingly as a shelter enabling some of the world's richest companies to avoid investments to curb crime, extremism and misinformation online. "For every scam, giveaway, fake conspiracy that is taken down, multiple more pop up nearly immediately," Ripple said in a blog post.

"YouTube and other big technology and social media platforms must be held accountable for not implementing sufficient processes for fighting these scams."Garlinghouse, a long-time Silicon Valley executive, said he wants the case to be a "call to action" for the social media industry, arguing the law was written "at a time when we didn't understand how these platforms could be abused. "He said he had seen similar impersonations on platforms including Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram, but targeted YouTube in the lawsuit because it was the "slowest to respond and least proactive. "YouTube spokesman Alex Joseph said the company takes abuse of the platform seriously and acts "quickly when we detect violations of our policies, such as scams or impersonation.

Founded in 2012, Ripple is one of the best known companies that develop so-called blockchain technology, or the system underpinning cryptocurrencies.

The company develops blockchain systems to help financial services firms carry out cross-border payments using XRP. Its filing, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, says YouTube's failure to address the "pervasive and injurious fraud" has harmed the reputation of both Ripple and Garlinghouse.

Ripple said millions of people have viewed the scams on YouTube, which enabled the fraud to proliferate by ignoring its demands for the videos to be taken down and continuing to sell ads to the scammers. YouTube also awarded a "verification badge" to a hacked channel displaying a photo of Garlinghouse as its profile picture, falsely indicating to viewers that the account was legitimate, the filing said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Cryptocurrency, Ripple, Blockchain
Vodafone Idea Reduces Scope of Double Data Offer to 9 Circles, Limits Benefits to 2 Recharges
iPhone 12 Series Production Delayed; iPhone SE Plus Pushed to Second Half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Ripple Sues YouTube Over Cryptocurrency Scams
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
  2. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  3. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
  4. Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  6. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  7. Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Rolled Out in India
  8. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  9. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.3 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March 2020 Security Patch in India
  2. Xbox Series X May Launch in India Around the Same Time as Its Global Release
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability
  4. China Mobile, Huawei Bring 5G Connectivity to Mount Everest
  5. UK Announces COVID-9 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  6. Germany Approves First Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
  7. Facebook Said to Have Agreed to Censor Posts After Vietnam Slowed Traffic
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile Teasers Hint at Arrival of Rust Map With Next Update
  9. In Versailles, King of Online Retail Amazon Fights Unions Backlash
  10. Ripple Sues YouTube Over Cryptocurrency Scams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com