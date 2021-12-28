Technology News
loading

Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018, alleging gender discrimination as well as sexual harassment and misconduct at Riot Games.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 December 2021 11:34 IST
Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Tencent-owned company will pay $80 million (roughly Rs. 600 crore) to members of the lawsuit

Highlights
  • Riot Games was accused of gender-based discrimination in a 2018 lawsuit
  • Riot Games was sued by former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón
  • The lawsuit also alleged sexual harassment and misconduct at Riot Games

Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees.

The Tencent-owned company said it will pay $80 million (roughly Rs. 600 crore) to the members of the class-action suit, comprising all current and former full-time women employees and temporary agency contractors in California who worked from November 2014 to the present.

An additional $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crore) will be paid towards attorneys' fees and miscellaneous expenses, Riot Games said in a statement.

"In an effort to drive ongoing transparency and accountability, Riot has also committed to having its internal reporting and pay equity processes monitored by a third party jointly approved by Riot and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for three years," the company said.

Final approval of the settlement by the court is pending, with a hearing expected in the coming months, the statement added.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by now-former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, alleging gender discrimination as well as sexual harassment and misconduct at Riot Games, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The suit was followed by two inquiries led by California state agencies, the report added.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Riot Games Gender Discrimination, Gender Discrimination, Riot Games, Riot Games Lawsuit, Tencent, Legal, Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
Bitcoin, Ether Register Lows Along With Majority Altcoins, Crypto Price Charts Plunge into Red Again
Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  3. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  4. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped
  8. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched
  9. Xiaomi 12 Series Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Live Images Leaked
  10. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Space Station Near-Misses
#Latest Stories
  1. Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
  2. In a First, Scientists Measure Oscillations in the Brightness of a Massive Neutron Star During Eruption
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Register Lows Along With Majority Altcoins, Crypto Price Charts Plunge into Red Again
  4. Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Exynos 1200
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. Airtel, TCS Said to Team Up for 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operations; Running Trials in Haryana
  8. The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime
  9. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
  10. Baidu Tests Metaverse Waters With New VR App XiRang, Will Allow 100,000 Users to Participate at the Same Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com