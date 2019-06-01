Technology News

YouTuber Found Guilty of Humiliating Beggar

His YouTube channels will be closed down for five years.

By | Updated: 1 June 2019 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTuber Found Guilty of Humiliating Beggar

Photo Credit: YouTube/ ReSet

Two YouTube channels of Kan-Hua Ren respectively have more than 1.2 million and 250,000 followers

Highlights
  • YouTuber Kan-Hua Ren was found guilty of offence against moral integrity
  • He was sentenced to 15 months in jail
  • The Youtuber posted the distressing video in January 2017

An influencer in Spain was sentenced to 15 months in jail and 20,000 euros for posting a YouTube video in which he offered a homeless man biscuits stuffed with toothpaste, a court said Friday. Kan-Hua Ren, known as ReSet, was found guilty of an offence against moral integrity in his video published in January 2017 on his channel and since removed, the Barcelona court said.

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail, which he won't likely have to serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

Ren was also ordered to pay EUR 20,000 ($22,300 or roughly Rs. 15,58,300) in compensation to the victim and his channels will be closed down for five years.

"Challenged" by one of his followers, Ren, who was 19 at the time, filmed himself removing cream from inside biscuits and replacing it with toothpaste.

Then he gave them to a Romanian beggar along with a EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 1,560) bill.

"Maybe I went a little far, but let's look at the positive side, it will help him clean his teeth, I don't think he has often brushed his teeth since he became poor," Ren told his followers, according to a court document.

The homeless man threw up, wrote the judge in her verdict dated May 29.

The video sparked an outcry, so Ren posted a new one in which he went back to see the man and gave him another EUR 20.

"If I had done this with a normal person, no-one would have said a thing, but as he is a beggar people are complaining," he said in a message accompanying the video, according to the court document.

Among the 200 most influential Spanish-speaking personalities on YouTube at the time, police said he then tried to stop the victim making a complaint in exchange for EUR 300 and yet another video in which he would spend the night with him.

Police added he targeted other vulnerable people in other videos on his channel, where he earned money through advertising.

"I do things for showmanship, people like anything morbid," he told the court.

On Friday, Ren's two YouTube channels, which respectively have more than 1.2 million and 250,000 followers, were still online.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ReSet YouTube, ReSet, Kan Hua Ren, YouTube
Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Include 6GB RAM and 3,500mAh Battery
Honor Smartphones
YouTuber Found Guilty of Humiliating Beggar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M40 Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Full-HD+ Screen, 3500mAh Battery
  3. Realme 2 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  4. Four New Harry Potter Ebooks Will Release Over the Next Few Months
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. Teen Dies After Allegedly Playing PUBG Mobile for 6 Hours
  7. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos
  9. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  10. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.