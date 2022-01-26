Technology News
Republic Day Parade 2022: How to Watch Live Online and on TV

The Republic Day parade livestream will begin as early as 8:30am on Wednesday, January 26.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 January 2022 05:00 IST
Republic Day Parade 2022: How to Watch Live Online and on TV

Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

Republic Day Parade 2022 will have special arrangements due to COVID-19

Highlights
  • Republic Day Parade 2022 will begin at 10:30am
  • The parade will be livestreamed on YouTube and live telecast on TV
  • Republic Day Parade 2022 will feature 96 troops in marching contingents

Republic Day Parade 2022 livestream and telecast is taking place today (Wednesday, January 26). The Ministry of Defence has organised the event with all pomp and show as India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on the occasion. The parade in the capital city will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial for the wreath-laying ceremony. It will be followed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, beginning the parade with the Flag Hoisting Ceremony. You can watch the Republic Day Parade 2022 live on your TV sets or online on your laptop or smartphone.

Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation, the Republic Day Parade 2022 will have special arrangements. These include a reduced number of seats for spectators. The government is also encouraging people to watch the Parade live online or through the telecast on their televisions.

Just as with last year's ceremony, the Republic Day Parade 2022 will not have a chief guest owing to the pandemic. The number of troops in marching contingents has also been reduced from 144 to 96. Similarly, the route for the marching contingents has been shortened to National Stadium. It earlier ended at the Red Fort. However, tableaux, which will be 12 in number, will continue up until the monument located at the heart of the city.

The Republic Day Parade 2022 will start at 10:30am instead of 10am to provide “better visibility to the parade and flypast”, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement.

This year, the Republic Day parade will feature a grand flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force — in addition to marching contingents. There will also be cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a ‘Vande Bharatam' dance competition.

How to watch Republic Day Parade 2022 online

The Republic Day Parade 2022 livestream will cover the entire event — right from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate up to the flypast by the Indian Air Force. It will be available through the official Doordarshan National channel on YouTube at 9:15am. Prasar Bharati will also livestream the parade through its YouTube channel starting at 8:30am. You can watch the event live from the video player embedded below.

In addition to the YouTube channels livestreaming the parade, the MyGov portal will feature the celebrations live online. Visitors, though, need prior registration to commit to watch the parade by giving their full name, phone number, and city details.

How to watch live telecast of Republic Day Parade 2022 on TV

Alongside livestreaming, the Republic Day Parade 2022 will be broadcasted live on the Doordarshan National channel. The standard-definition (SD) channel run by Doordarshan is provided free-of-cost by DTH providers, including Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Tata Sky. All India Radio will also run the commentary of the parade live on the AIR Rajdhani station for listeners across the country.

Jagmeet Singh
Republic Day Parade 2022: How to Watch Live Online and on TV
