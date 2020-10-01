Technology News
Reliance Retail to Receive Additional Rs 1,875-Crore Investment From Silver Lake Co-Investors

Reliance Retail will see a total investment of Rs. 9,375 crores from Silver Lake and co-investors.

By ANI | Updated: 1 October 2020 10:56 IST
Reliance Retail to Receive Additional Rs 1,875-Crore Investment From Silver Lake Co-Investors

Mukesh Ambani said Silver Lake is a valued partner in their journey to transform Indian retail

Highlights
  • Reliance Retail's vision is to galvanise the Indian retail sector
  • Silver Lake's portfolio includes stakes in Airbnb and Twitter
  • The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals

Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced on Wednesday that co-investors of Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs. 1,875 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

The aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL now adds up to Rs. 9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs. 4,28,500 crore.

Reliance Retail's vision is to galvanise the Indian retail sector through an inclusive strategy serving millions of customers by empowering millions of farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and working closely with global and domestic companies as a preferred partner, to deliver immense benefits to Indian society, while protecting and generating employment for millions of Indians, RRVL said in a release.

Reliance Retail, through its New Commerce strategy, has started a transformational digitalisation of small and unorganised merchants and is committed to expanding the network to over 20 million of these merchants, the release said, adding that this will enable the merchants to use technology tools and an efficient supply chain infrastructure to deliver a superior value proposition to their own customers.

Commenting on the aggregate investment brought by Silver Lake, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, said, "Silver Lake and its co-investors are valued partners in our journey to transform Indian retail for the benefit of all Indians. We are pleased to have their confidence and support, as well as the benefit of their leadership in global technology investing and their valued network of relationships for the retail revolution in India. Silver Lake's additional investment is a strong endorsement of the tremendous potential of Indian retail and the capabilities of Reliance Retail."

Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, said, "We are delighted to increase our exposure and bring more of our co-investors into this unmatched opportunity. The continued investment momentum over the last few weeks is proof of the compelling vision and business model of Reliance Retail, and underscores the tremendous potential of the transformative new commerce initiative."

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

The release said Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing with more than $60 billion (roughly Rs. 4,40,853 crores) in combined assets under management and committed capital and a focus on the world's great tech and tech-enabled opportunities.

It said that Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Retail and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels. Latham & Watkins and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsels for Silver Lake.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani, Silver Lake
Facebook Bans US Ads That Call Voting Fraud Widespread or Election Invalid
Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

