Reliance Says KKR to Invest $755.1 Million in Retail Arm

KKR in May invested $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,035 crores) in Reliance's digital business, its biggest investment in Asia.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2020 10:05 IST
Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has been looking to expand rapidly online

Highlights
  • KKR will make the investment from its Asia private equity funds
  • KKR invested $1.5 billion in Reliance's digital business in May
  • KKR's investment translate to a 1.28 percent stake in Retail Ventures

US private equity firm KKR will invest Rs. 5,550 crores in Reliance's retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money valuation of Rs. 4,21,000 crores, the Indian conglomerate said on Wednesday.

KKR's investment will translate to a 1.28 percent stake in Retail Ventures, according to Reliance

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has been looking to expand rapidly online to take on the likes of Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon's Indian arm.

Powered by Reliance's Jio tech platform, the unit owns retail businesses as varied as grocery stores and fashion chains, and operates close to 12,000 stores across India.

Reliance, which has been on a fund-raising spree, had earlier raised $1.02 billion (roughly Rs. 7,505 crores) from US private equity firm Silver Lake for its retail business.

KKR in May invested $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,035 crores) in Reliance's digital business, its biggest investment in Asia, as part of a funding round that saw the Indian company raise more than $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,47,150 crores) from investors including Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google.

KKR will make the investment from its Asia private equity funds.

Morgan Stanley acted as Reliance Retail's financial adviser, while Deloitte was KKR's financial adviser.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Reliance, Mukesh Ambani, Jio, KKR
