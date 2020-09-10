Technology News
Reliance Offers Amazon $20 Billion Stake in Retail Arm: Report

The Bloomberg report added that Reliance is willing to sell an up to 40 percent stake in the retail business to Amazon.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 September 2020 13:16 IST
The news follows a $1 billion investment announced Wednesday by Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail

  • Shares in Reliance were up 4% in midday trading in Mumbai
  • Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail
  • Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion (roughly Rs. 146,717 crores) stake in its retail arm to Amazon, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

The Bloomberg report, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter, added that billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is willing to sell an up to 40 percent stake in the retail business to Amazon, according to BloombergQuint.

Shares in Reliance were up 4 percent in midday trading in Mumbai. The company earlier on Thursday became the first listed Indian firm to cross $200 billion (roughly Rs. 1,467,419 crores) in market capitalisation.

Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals, according to the report.

The news follows a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7337 crores) investment announced Wednesday by Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail, which runs more than 10,000 stores selling apparel, groceries and electronics across India.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reliance did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

