Technology News
loading

JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India

Reliance launched a small pilot of JioMart deliveries in select areas of the Indian financial capital Mumbai late last month.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 May 2020 10:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India

JioMart offers free express grocery delivery from neighbourhood stores

Highlights
  • Reliance Industries has launched JioMart
  • JioMart will deliver groceries in more than 200 towns
  • Reliance launched a small pilot of JioMart deliveries last month

Reliance Industries has launched an online grocery service, JioMart, the head of its grocery retail business said, in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart in the huge Indian market.

JioMart will deliver groceries in more than 200 towns across the country, Damodar Mall, chief executive of grocery retail at the Indian conglomerate, said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Mumbai-headquartered Reliance has not announced JioMart's launch at a time it is selling $7 billion (roughly Rs. 53,000 crores) in new shares.

Reliance launched a small pilot of JioMart deliveries in select areas of the Indian financial capital Mumbai late last month, days after announcing that Facebook would spend $5.7 billion for 9.99  percent stake in the company's digital unit, Jio Platforms.

That partnership will help Reliance roll out service for India's grocers and small businesses by capitalising on India's 400 million-strong user base for Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service.

JioMart, the e-commerce venture of Reliance's retail arm, offers free express grocery delivery from neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores. It will pose a formidable challenge to local rivals, which are also betting big on groceries for their growth.

The launch comes as India is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the product catalogue on JioMart's website will be expanded after lockdown restrictions aimed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus are eased.

"Never waste a crisis, they say!" Mall said in his tweet. "A wise colleague mentioned today, 'Alibaba also flourished starting from the SARS crisis.'"

The oil-to-telecoms giant, controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the launch.

Reliance is on a fundraising spree with Jio Platforms, which houses telecoms ventures Jio Infocomm, winning a massive $10 billion from investors including Facebook, KKR, and General Atlantic in a month.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioMart, Reliance
Betaal Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Second Netflix Series Fails to Thrill
SpaceX to Bring Astronauts to Short-Handed Space Station for Longer Stay

Related Stories

JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  2. Honor X10 Has Been Launched With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera and 5G Support
  3. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India on May 29
  4. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  5. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased by Company
  6. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens
  7. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  8. Betaal on Netflix Shambles Along Like a Zombie
  9. iPhone SE (2020) First Impressions
  10. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Tipped to Pack Amazon Alexa Support, SpO2 Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Reportedly Set for the First Week of June, Pricing Details Surface
  2. SpaceX to Bring Astronauts to Short-Handed Space Station for Longer Stay
  3. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  4. Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2: First Commercial Space Taxi a Pit Stop on Musk's Mars Quest
  6. Betaal Season 2? ‘Not Up to Me,’ Says Creator Patrick Graham
  7. How Shah Rukh Khan Helped Shape Netflix’s Betaal
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV Models Get New 'Collections' Feature in India to Highlight Curated Content
  9. Eid 2020: BSNL Launches Rs. 786 Recharge Plan With 30GB Data, Full Talktime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com