Technology News
loading

Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report

Among SAARC countries, India had the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband through 2020.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 March 2021 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report

Vi (Vodafone Idea) recorded the highest 3.1 rating in mobile speeds in Q4 2020

Highlights
  • In SAARC countries, India was the third slowest in mobile speeds
  • Jio had the highest broadband speeds in Q4 with 3.7 ratings
  • Jio was third in mobile speeds with a rating of 2.9 in Q4

Jio is the fastest broadband network provider in India with highest ratings in Q4 2020, according to network speed tracker Ookla's latest findings. Vi (Vodafone India) had the fastest mean mobile download speeds during Q4 2020 as it increased its download speed performance lead over Airtel from Q3, Ookla added. Among all the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, India is the fastest when it comes to fixed broadband connection, but in mobile speeds, the country lags behind, it said.

Ookla's latest report for Q4 2020 highlights broadband and mobile network performance by varied operators in the region. The report says that Jio had the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband with 3.7 rating and the only positive NPS (Net Promoter Score) — a measure of customer satisfaction. ACT was second, Airtel third and Excitel came fourth. BSNL had the slowest mean download speed over fixed broadband during the same period, although Hathway had the lowest rating and the lowest NPS. Among SAARC countries, India had the fastest mean download speeds over fixed broadband through 2020, with strong improvements in India from Q2 2020 onwards thanks to robust fiber line deployment.

Coming to mobile data, Vi had the fastest mean mobile download speeds during Q4 2020. Airtel came in second with similar rating of 3.1, but lower NPS score. Jio was third with a rating of 2.9. It is worth noting that the NPS scores of none of the three telecom providers were positive. Among the SAARC countries, India was the third slowest in mean mobile download speeds throughout 2020. Maldives was the only SAARC country with active 5G during 2020. Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan were very closely grouped for second, third, fourth and fifth fastest during Q4 2020. Afghanistan had the slowest mean mobile download speeds among SAARC countries throughout 2020.

The report also details the country's 5G rollout roadmap, stating that Airtel's commercial 5G network is ready to roll out services once spectrum is allocated in late 2021 or early 2022. It even conducted successful trials in Hyderabad. Vi India will wait for the 5G spectrum auction in the 3.3 GHz - 3.6 GHz band and Jio has also been getting ready to roll out its home-grown O-RAN 5G network. The report however cautions that LTE and 5G technologies won't be able to deliver the ultra-fast speeds and low latency promised by the emerging technologies if sufficient wireless spectrum is not made available.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Vi, Airtel, ACT Fibernet, Fixed Broadband Speeds, Mobile Data Speeds, Ookla
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Parler Blocked on Apple's App Store After US Capitol Riot Review

Related Stories

Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  3. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  4. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  5. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  6. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering
  7. Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  9. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Wallpapers Surface Online; Pro Model Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM
  2. Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  3. Parler Blocked on Apple's App Store After US Capitol Riot Review
  4. Vimeo Reviewing Use of Its Platform by Myanmar Military-Controlled TV Network MRTV
  5. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  6. Microsoft Mail Exchange Server Flaw Exploited by at Least 10 Hacking Groups, Researchers Say
  7. Facebook Asks US Court to Dismiss Federal, State Antitrust Suits on Market Dominance
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Zomato Delists Delivery Executive After Altercation Over Late Food Delivery
  10. Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com