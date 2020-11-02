Technology News
Amazon Dispute Order Not Binding, Says Future Retail on Reliance Deal

Both Future Retail and Reliance said they want to press on with the deal without delays.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 November 2020 10:05 IST
Amazon won an injunction from arbitrator to halt Future Retail's deal to sell retail assets to Reliance 

Highlights
  • Dispute centres around FRL's decision to sell some businesses to Reliance
  • FRL said it had complied with all regulatory requirements
  • FRL urged the market regulator continue to review its deal with Reliance

India's Future Retail said on Sunday that a Singapore arbitrator's order in its dispute with Amazon is not enforceable under Indian law and not binding on the company.

Amazon on October 25 won an injunction from the arbitrator to halt Future Retail's deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance for $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 25,300 crores), arguing the Indian retail group had violated certain pre-existing agreements it had with the US e-commerce giant.

Both Future Retail and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance said in news releases later they wanted to press on with the deal without delays, setting the stage for a showdown between the Indian companies and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.

Calling the proceedings before the so-called "emergency arbitrator" void, Future Retail told Indian exchanges that any attempt on the part of Amazon to enforce the order will be resisted.

"FRL is also in the process of taking appropriate legal action to protect its rights," the company's regulatory filing said on Sunday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Future Retail's filing comes after Reuters on Saturday reported Amazon had separately complained to India's markets regulator alleging the Indian company had misled shareholders by incorrectly saying it was complying with its contractual obligations, seeking suspension of the deal's regulatory review.

In its Sunday filing, Future Retail said it had complied with all regulatory requirements and urged the market regulator and the Indian stock exchanges to continue to review its deal with Reliance for approval.

The dispute centres around Future Retail's decision in August to sell its retail, wholesale and some other businesses to Reliance for $3.38 billion  (roughly Rs. 24,900 crores), including debt.

Amazon argues that a separate 2019 deal it had with a Future unit had clauses saying the Indian group couldn't sell its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list including any firms from Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani's group.

The deal specified any disputes would be arbitrated under Singapore International Arbitration Centre rules.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Retail, Future Retail, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Amazon
