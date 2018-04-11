Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reddit Takes Down Accounts Suspected of Ties to Russian Propaganda

 
, 11 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Reddit Takes Down Accounts Suspected of Ties to Russian Propaganda

Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it had taken down nearly a thousand accounts suspected of links to Russia's Internet Research Agency.

The company said 316 posts from the Russian accounts were made on the popular pro-Trump page, The_Donald, which reflected intense support for the New York businessman during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Internet Research Agency, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, employs hundreds of people to push pro-Kremlin content under phoney social media accounts, according to US lawmakers and researchers.

The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including the Internet Research Agency, with engaging in a criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper with the 2016 US presidential campaign to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

A court document released in February said those accused "had a strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election."

Moscow denies any meddling in the 2016 elections to help Republican Trump win.

US Senator Mark Warner said in a statement following the Reddit announcement, "As the 2018 elections approach, I will continue pressing the nation's intelligence leaders and social media companies to be far more aggressive and proactive in responding to this threat."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Social, Reddit, IRS, Russia, US Election 2016, US Election Meddling
Pixel, Pixel XL Are No Longer Available on Google Store
Best AC deals
Reddit Takes Down Accounts Suspected of Ties to Russian Propaganda
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Gone in a Flash
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 (2018) Review
  2. OnePlus 6 Spotted in New Leaks, Company Changes Its Domain Name
  3. Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Resists Effort to Commit Him to Regulation
  4. How to Check If Your Facebook Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica
  5. Amazon India's iPhone Fest Offers Discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo With Dual Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  7. Airtel Rs. 499 Pack With 2GB Daily Data, 82 Days Validity Launched
  8. Google Launches Home, Home Mini Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers in India
  9. Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Leaked Image Shows Dual Rear Camera
  10. As Google Home Launches in India, Amazon Echo, Echo Dot Get Discounts
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.