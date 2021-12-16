Technology News
Reddit Confidentially Files for a Proposed IPO, Looking for Valuation Over $15 Billion

Reddit was valued at $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,270 crore) in a private fundraising round earlier this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 December 2021 11:19 IST
Reddit Confidentially Files for a Proposed IPO, Looking for Valuation Over $15 Billion

As of October 2020, Reddit had 52 million daily active users

  • Reddit was founded in the US in June 2005
  • Reddit has over one lakh communities, or sub-reddits
  • The number of shares and IPO price range is yet to be revealed by Reddit

Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reddit, known for its message boards that became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, was looking at a valuation of more than $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,14,380 crore), Reuters had reported in September.

The company was valued at $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,260 crore) in a private fundraising round earlier this year.

The San Francisco-based firm had retail investors flocking to its message boards for tips on trading GameStop and other meme stocks.

Reddit had roughly 52 million daily active users and over one lakh communities, or "sub-reddits," as of October last year.

Its biggest investors include Fidelity Investments, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings.

Reddit did not disclose the number of shares to be offered or the price range of the IPO in the statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

