Technology News
loading

Reddit Is Down Right Now But a Fix Is Coming

Reddit services are down but the company says it has identified the problem and a fix is coming.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 12 August 2021 08:41 IST
Reddit Is Down Right Now But a Fix Is Coming
Highlights
  • Reddit is down for users around the world since around 8am
  • Reddit Status says that the problem has been identified
  • It's not clear right now what has caused the problem for Reddit

Reddit has been down for everyone since around 8am India time. This was confirmed on Reddit's status site, which noted that Reddit has identified the problem and is working on a fix. This was also confirmed by DownDetector, which shows a spike of problems for Reddit at 8am. For now, users who visit Reddit.com are greeted with a message saying that the CDN cannot access Reddit's servers. However since the problem has been identified this will likely be fixed soon.

According to the message on Reddit Status at around 7.30am, the company noted, "Error rates are elevated and requests are failing. A cause has been identified and a fix is being implemented." It soon posted, "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue." Given the speed of the updates, this will likely be resolved soon.

Website outage tracker DownDetector also noted problems with Reddit in around the same period, as shown in this screenshot, where a sudden spike appears at 8am.

downdetector reddit screenshot down

As of now, Reddit has not said what caused the issue it is facing — the only clue is the image on its mobile website, seen above, which says that the CDN cannot connect to Reddit servers. However, on the Reddit Status page, it marks the outage on Desktop Web, Mobile Web, and other Reddit functions, but added that the Reddit CDN Fastly is working fine.

Earlier, in June, a major outage from Fastly led to almost half the Internet being down, which Fastly would later explain was because of a software bug that was triggered by a customer. There was also a recent Internet outage because of a problem at Akamai, in July. And AWS had a major outage in November 2020. As these problems mount, we need to ask how reliable the infrastructure of the Internet is, at a time when we are debating the future of remote work.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: reddit, Reddit down
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 29 Hours Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Reddit Is Down Right Now But a Fix Is Coming
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  3. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  4. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  5. Reddit Down: Notes Elevated Error Rates, ‘Fix Is Coming’
  6. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. HP Chromebook x2 11 With Full-Sized Detachable Keyboard, Stylus Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Is Down Right Now But a Fix Is Coming
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 29 Hours Battery Life Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic With New Exynos W920 SoC, One UI Watch 3 Platform Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 With Water-Resistant Build Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp Reveals Chat Transfer Between iOS and Android, Starting With Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked
  6. Instagram Rolling Out New Features to Help Users Curb Online Abuse
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of August 17 Launch in India
  8. Chinese Tech Firms 'Self-Correct' to Get Ahead of Potential Regulatory Fury
  9. Web Summit — Europe’s Biggest Tech Conference — to Be Held In-Person in November in Lisbon
  10. Huawei P50 Pro Beats Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to Lead DxOMark's Smartphone Display Rankings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com