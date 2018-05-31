Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reddit Beats Facebook to Become Third Most Popular Site in the US: Alexa Rankings

 
, 31 May 2018
Reddit Beats Facebook to Become Third Most Popular Site in the US: Alexa Rankings

Social discussion website Reddit has surpassed Facebook to become the third most visited platform in the US, according to rankings on Alexa, the Amazon-owned Web traffic analysing platform.

Google is still the most visited site, followed by YouTube, Reddit, Facebook, and Amazon. The change in rankings was first spotted by a Redditor.

On an average, users spend 15 minutes and 10 seconds on Reddit daily, in comparison to 10 minutes and 50 seconds on Facebook.

Reddit's daily page views are impressive, at 9.73 per visitor.

The Facebook downfall in the ranking comes at a time when the social networking giant is grappling with massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Facebook has also unveiled several changes to make its platform safer and in line with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into force from May 25.

According to Statista, almost 1.69 billion users had accessed Reddit in the most recent period.

As of the first quarter of 2018, Facebook had 2.19 billion monthly active users.

The US account for the biggest share of Reddit's desktop traffic with over 40 percent of desktop traffic, followed by the UK and Canada.

Reddit Beats Facebook to Become Third Most Popular Site in the US: Alexa Rankings
