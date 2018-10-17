NDTV Gadgets360.com

RBI Wants to Enable Seamless Transfer Between Mobile Wallets Using UPI

, 17 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
RBI Wants to Enable Seamless Transfer Between Mobile Wallets Using UPI

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday laid out guidelines that would allow for seamless payments between different mobile wallets, in a move that could further boost the use of digital payments in the country.

Mobile wallets such as the one run by SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Paytm have become popular in India after a ban on high-value currency in late 2016 pushed people to pay digitally. Mobile wallets currently do not allow users to send or receive money from a wallet run by another firm.

Digital wallet companies, if they so desire, can now use a state-backed payments network UPI that makes peer-to-peer payments instant, to make wallets inter-operable, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

"It's going to increase the growth rate of digital payments in India even faster and, of course, create more business opportunities," said Upasna Taku, co-Founder of fintech firm MobiKwik, which operates a wallet.

Digital payments in India are projected to grow five-fold to about $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 72 lakh crores) by 2023, according to Credit Suisse.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Paytm, MobiKwik
With Mate 20 Series, Huawei Seeks to Keep Second Spot in Smartphone Race
Billion Capture Plus
RBI Wants to Enable Seamless Transfer Between Mobile Wallets Using UPI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Asus Launches Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs. 6,999
  3. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone Xs Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2 Fully Playable Off PS4 Disc: Rockstar Games
  6. Nokia X7 With Snapdragon 710 SoC, Display Notch Launched
  7. Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro Smart Wearables Launched
  8. Asus to Launch New ZenFone Models, Watch Live Stream Starting 1:30pm
  9. Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Download Size and Preload Date Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.