Technology News
loading

RBI to Review Data Storage Rules for Payment Firms: Government

The RBI last year mandated companies to store their payments data "only in India."

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 15:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
RBI to Review Data Storage Rules for Payment Firms: Government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will look into concerns about data storage rules that have been raised by companies, a government statement said on Tuesday, months after entities such as Mastercard and Visa were forced to store more of their data locally in the country.

The RBI last year mandated companies to store their payments data "only in India" so that the regulator could have "unfettered supervisory access".

On Monday, India's commerce minister met technology companies and heard their concerns about various federal plans to push for more stringent rules on data storage, which government officials say would help them better access data and conduct investigations.

"All the companies who were represented in this meeting put forth their concerns related to RBI data storage requirements and processing related guidelines issued by the RBI," the government statement said.

The RBI representative, who also attended the meeting, assured that it would "look into this", the statement added.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, India
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Honor Smartphones
RBI to Review Data Storage Rules for Payment Firms: Government
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  3. Revolt RV 400 AI-Based Electric Motorcycle Launched in India
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 Next Sale in India Set for June 20
  6. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  7. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  8. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  9. Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 980 SoC
  10. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.