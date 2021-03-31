Technology News
RBI Extends Deadline for Recurring Online Transactions Rule by 6 Months Until September 30

The central bank has warned banks and other stakeholders of stringent supervisory action for any further delay in implementing the new rule.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2021 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Recurring online transactions were required the new framework from Wednesday

  • RBI has issued a press statement to make the new announcement
  • Merchants urged RBI and the government to delay the new rule
  • It was believed to bring hiccups for auto-payments of utility bills

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for implementing the system for additional factor of authentication (AFA) for processing recurring online transactions until September 30. As a result of the extension, banks and financial institutions will have additional time to migrate to the new framework that the central bank originally announced in August 2019. Gadgets 360 learnt that merchants through various industry bodies urged RBI and the government to hold the proposed system as it was believed to disrupt auto-payments of mobile, utility, and other bills and subscription charges of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Citing the delay in the implementation of the new framework, RBI said in a press statement that it had decided to extend the deadline by six months.

“The delay in implementation by some stakeholders has given rise to a situation of possible large-scale customer inconvenience and default. To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, Reserve Bank has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, i.e., till September 30, 2021,” the central bank said in the statement.

It also warned that any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline would attract stringent supervisory action.

RBI initially issued the framework to deploy AFA for recurring transactions worth up to Rs. 2,000 in 2019. It, however, extended that rule in December last year to transactions of up to a limit of Rs. 5,000 per transaction and informed banks and other stakeholders that the migration to the framework would be required by March 31.

The implementation of the framework is projected to help bring more security to online transactions in the country. However, multiple industry sources confirmed to Gadgets 360 that major banks are yet to deploy the system to enable AFA for recurring transactions.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
