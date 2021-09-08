Technology News
loading

RBI Enhances Scope for Card Tokenisation for CoFT Services to Improve Customer Data Security

RBI said “explicit customer consent” will be required for tokenisation of card data.

By ANI | Updated: 8 September 2021 15:10 IST
RBI Enhances Scope for Card Tokenisation for CoFT Services to Improve Customer Data Security

RBI noted that the introduction of CoF will offer customers the same degree of convenience as now

Highlights
  • Above enhancements are expected to reinforce the safety of card data
  • Tokenisation of card data shall be done with explicit customer consent
  • Entities involved in transaction chain can store actual card details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday enhanced the guidelines on card tokenisation services to improve the safety and security of the payment system. In a release, RBI said the device-based tokenisation framework advised vide circulars of January 2019 and August 2021 has been extended to card-on-file tokenisation (CoFT) services as well. Further, the card issuers have been permitted to offer card tokenisation services as Token Service Providers (TSPs).

"The tokenisation of card data shall be done with explicit customer consent requiring Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA)," RBI said.

The release said that the above enhancements are expected to reinforce the safety and security of card data while continuing the convenience in card transactions.

RBI said citing the convenience and comfort factor for users while undertaking card transactions online, many entities involved in the card payment transaction chain can store actual card details, also known as card-on-file (CoF).

"In fact, some merchants force their customers to store card details. Availability of such details with a large number of merchants substantially increases the risk of card data being stolen. In the recent past, there were incidents where card data stored by some merchants have been compromised/ leaked. Any leakage of CoF data can have serious repercussions because many jurisdictions do not require an AFA for card transactions. Stolen card data can also be used to perpetrate frauds within India through social engineering techniques," said the release.

RBI had, therefore, stipulated in March 2020 that authorised payment aggregators and the merchants onboarded by them should not store actual card data.

"This would minimise vulnerable points in the system. On a request from the industry, the deadline was extended to end-December 2021, as a one-time measure. RBI has been in regular consultation with the industry to facilitate the transition," informed the release.

RBI noted that the introduction of CoFT, while improving customer data security, will offer customers the same degree of convenience as now.

"Contrary to some concerns expressed in certain sections of the media, there would be no requirement to input card details for every transaction under the tokenisation arrangement. The efforts of Reserve Bank to deepen digital payments in India and make such payments safe and efficient shall continue," added the release.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Tokenisation
Electric, Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Car Makers in India Said to Get Incentives Worth $3.5 Billion

Related Stories

RBI Enhances Scope for Card Tokenisation for CoFT Services to Improve Customer Data Security
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Apple’s iPhone 13 Launch Invite Carries an AR Easter Egg
  3. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  4. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  5. iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch
  6. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  8. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  9. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Yoga Slim 7 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Acquires Clipchamp, a Browser-Based Video Editing App
  2. Facebook, Ray-Ban May Reveal Their Smart Glasses on September 9, Suggests Microsite
  3. Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus MicroSD Cards With Six-Proof Protection Launched
  4. iFFalcon K72 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Video-Calling Camera, Android TV 11 Launched in India
  5. iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Notifications Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event
  6. WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool May Soon Be Brought to Android Users for Easy Switching From iOS: Report
  7. Facebook Comments: Australian Media Outlets Liable for What Users Post on Their Corporate Pages, Court Finds
  8. Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, HDMI eARC Launched
  9. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 Series Getting September Android Security Update: All Details
  10. India Cabinet Said to Not Take Up Proposal for Telecoms Financial Relief Measures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com