Razorpay, an Indian converged payments solutions company, has announced the public launch of Payment Pages, which allows anyone to use Razorpay to start accepting payments online. This means that if you want to sell goods online or ask people for donations for a cause, you can use Razorpay Payment Pages to accept payments online. You can either embed Razorpay Payment Pages on your website or host it on Razorpay's website to start accepting payments.

Payment Pages was in beta until now and it was being used by around 700 merchants, Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur told Gadgets 360. “The total time to go live (on Payment Pages) is less than five minutes. Putting the basic information is really simple. It will generate a shareable link,” he said, highlighting the fact that it's going to make things easy for any businesses or charities looking at setting up online payments. “We already have 700 businesses live on it and most of them got onboard organically,” he added.

Razorpay's focus has always been on ease of use. With Payment Pages, Mathur said that remains the case. “Customers get a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor — it's a dashboard product,” he added, stating that the target market is small and medium enterprises (SME), educational institutions, and charities.

One big competitor for Razorpay Payment Pages is Instamojo, which has been offering this service for a few years now. Instamojo's growth has been powered by small-town merchants but Razorpay's offering is likely cater to a different market. “We are now working on utility companies and insurance companies. A lot of small companies don't know how to handle this (online payments),” he added.

Razorpay aims to have around 10,000 customers using Payment Pages by the end of this financial year. You can set up an online store via Payment Pages for free, but Razorpay takes a standard 2-3 percent cut on each transaction.