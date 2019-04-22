Technology News

Razorpay Launches Payment Pages, an Easy Way for You to Set Up an Online Store

, 22 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Razorpay Launches Payment Pages, an Easy Way for You to Set Up an Online Store

Razorpay has launched Payment Pages in India

Highlights

Razorpay Payment Pages lets you set up an online store quickly

You can host this on your own site or on Razorpay’s website

This is free to join and has a 2-3 percent fee per transaction

Razorpay, an Indian converged payments solutions company, has announced the public launch of Payment Pages, which allows anyone to use Razorpay to start accepting payments online. This means that if you want to sell goods online or ask people for donations for a cause, you can use Razorpay Payment Pages to accept payments online. You can either embed Razorpay Payment Pages on your website or host it on Razorpay's website to start accepting payments.

Payment Pages was in beta until now and it was being used by around 700 merchants, Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur told Gadgets 360. “The total time to go live (on Payment Pages) is less than five minutes. Putting the basic information is really simple. It will generate a shareable link,” he said, highlighting the fact that it's going to make things easy for any businesses or charities looking at setting up online payments. “We already have 700 businesses live on it and most of them got onboard organically,” he added.

Razorpay's focus has always been on ease of use. With Payment Pages, Mathur said that remains the case. “Customers get a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor — it's a dashboard product,” he added, stating that the target market is small and medium enterprises (SME), educational institutions, and charities.

One big competitor for Razorpay Payment Pages is Instamojo, which has been offering this service for a few years now. Instamojo's growth has been powered by small-town merchants but Razorpay's offering is likely cater to a different market. “We are now working on utility companies and insurance companies. A lot of small companies don't know how to handle this (online payments),” he added.

Razorpay aims to have around 10,000 customers using Payment Pages by the end of this financial year. You can set up an online store via Payment Pages for free, but Razorpay takes a standard 2-3 percent cut on each transaction.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Razorpay, India
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
PS5 Price to Be $399, Specifications Include AMD Ryzen 3600G CPU: Analyst
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: The Rumours So Far
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Razorpay Launches Payment Pages, an Easy Way for You to Set Up an Online Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Y3 Shown Off in New Teaser Video With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  3. Realme Launches Realme 3 Pro in India to Take on Redmi Note 7 Pro
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Realme 3 Pro Review
  6. Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Watch a New Teaser Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Out in 4 Days
  8. Realme C2 Debuts in India to Counter Redmi 7, Samsung Galaxy M10
  9. Avengers: Endgame Ticket Bookings Are Now Live Across India
  10. Oppo A5s With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,230mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.