Technology News
loading

Ransomware Attack on Australian Utility Claimed by Russian-Speaking Criminals

The ransomware group known as Conti, meanwhile, named CS Energy on its website for shaming victims and sometimes leaking their data.

Updated: 9 December 2021 12:07 IST
Ransomware Attack on Australian Utility Claimed by Russian-Speaking Criminals

Australian media reported on Monday that Chinese government hackers were behind the breach at CS Energy

Highlights
  • The Daily Mail and other media directly blamed the attacks on China
  • Conti is believed to be a Russia-based cybercrime operation
  • Conti and other gangs have increased their attacks on utilities

One of the most prolific Russian-speaking ransomware gangs has claimed credit for a weekend attack on an Australian electric utility serving millions of people.

Australian media reported on Monday that Chinese government hackers were behind the breach at CS Energy, which is owned by the Queensland state in northeast Australia.

Those reports, which came amid high tensions between Australia and China, prompted the utility to issue a statement on Tuesday.

There is "currently no indication that the cyber incident was a state-based attack," the statement cited CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills as declaring.

The ransomware group known as Conti, meanwhile, named CS Energy on its website for shaming victims and sometimes leaking their data.

"Conti listed CS Energy on its leak site which, obviously, would indicate that one of its affiliates was responsible for the attack," said Brett Callow, a threat analyst at security firm Emsisoft.

The Australian, the Daily Mail, and other media directly blamed the attacks on China.

But Callow said that "Conti is believed to be a Russia-based cybercrime operation, not a China-based APT, so it would appear that the attack on CS Energy is simply an addition to the ever-expanding list of financially motivated ransomware attacks." APT is security industry shorthand for Advanced Persistent Threat groups, which are often backed by governments.

Like some other ransomware groups, Conti splits proceeds with affiliates who break into targets before installing its program for encrypting computer files and referring victims to Conti for negotiating payments in cryptocurrency.

Conti and other gangs have increased their attacks on utilities, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure in the past year. Western officials and researchers have said some of those groups have ties to Russian intelligence agencies, but no such accusation has been levelled against the Chinese.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Conti, Ransomware
Google to Give Additional Staff Bonus This Year as It Postpones Return-to-Office Plans

Related Stories

Ransomware Attack on Australian Utility Claimed by Russian-Speaking Criminals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  2. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  3. Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India
  4. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  5. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  6. OnePlus 9 Series, Nord CE 5G Get Up to Rs. 13,000 Off in India: All Details
  7. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N Announced as Company’s First Foldable Phone, Launch Date Set for December 15
  2. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Apologises After Laying Off 900 Employees via Zoom Call
  3. Ransomware Attack on Australian Utility Claimed by Russian-Speaking Criminals
  4. Google to Give Additional Staff Bonus This Year as It Postpones Return-to-Office Plans
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro’s Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update Buggy, Faces Backlash
  6. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts First Look Brings Back Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint
  7. Australian Researchers Setting Up Giant Black Box for Earth to Record Events That May Cause Our Demise
  8. Google Says Privacy Breach of Pixel Phones Under Repair Not Employees’ Fault, Working on New Security Measures
  9. Ether Continues to Rise in Value While Bitcoin Steadies Around $50,000 Mark in Mixed Day for Cryptocurrencies
  10. Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitstamp Lists Shiba Inu Under Trading Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com