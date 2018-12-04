NDTV Gadgets360.com

Quora Says 100 Million Users Hit by Security Breach

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Quora Says 100 Million Users Hit by Security Breach

About 100 million users of Quora were affected by unauthorized access to one of its systems by a "malicious third party," the knowledge-sharing website said on Monday.

Account information, including name, email address, encrypted password, and data imported from linked networks when authorized by users may have been compromised, it said.

The company said it is logging out all Quora users who may have been affected to prevent further damage.

"We are in the process of notifying users whose data has been compromised," Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo said in a blog post.

The breach, discovered on Friday, did not affect question and answers that are written anonymously, the company said, adding that it has also notified law enforcement officials.

"We have retained a leading digital forensics and security firm to assist us," it said.

The Quora Inc-owned website was founded in 2009 by D'Angelo and Charlie Cheever, two former Facebook employees.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Quora, Facebook
Amazon Briefly Edges Out Apple for Most Valuable Company
Google Pixel 3 to Get eSIM Support in India Soon via Reliance Jio, Airtel
Pricee
Quora Says 100 Million Users Hit by Security Breach
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  2. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Leaked
  4. Samsung Spotted Using an iPhone to Promote Galaxy Note 9
  5. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review
  6. Oppo R17 Pro India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different in the Realme U1?
  8. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
  9. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  10. Huawei P20, P20 Pro Start Receiving Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.