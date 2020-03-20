The 2020 spring edition of the Pwn2Own hacking competition has ended, with Team Fluoroacetate being crowned this year's winner as it scored nine Master of Pwn points. Pwn2Own is a computer hacking contest held every year at the CanSecWest security conference. The event was initiated in 2007 and the contest is held twice every year, the last one was held in November 2019. Contestants at the Pwn2Own contest are challenged to exploit widely used software and mobile devices with previously unknown vulnerabilities. This year's Pwn2Own was the first time the hacking contest was hosted online. The participants sent their exploits to Pwn2Own organisers in advance, who ran the code during a live stream with all participants present.

The winning Team Fluoroacetate consists of two security researchers named Amat Cama and Richard Zhu, who won the contest by scoring nine points across the two-day competition, a two-point lead over the runners up, Georgia Tech Systems and Security Lab team. This is Team Fluoroacetate's fourth Pwn2Own victory in a row, according to a ZDNet report.

The report said that during this iteration of the Pwn2Own contest, six teams managed to hack into apps and operating systems like Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Safari, Adobe Reader, and Oracle VirtualBox. All bugs exploited during the contest were also reported to the respective company's immediately.

Following are the results of every team's efforts: