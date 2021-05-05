Technology News
  Apple Pulls, Re Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced

Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced

Safari 14.1 fixes vulnerabilities found in two WebKits that were being used for malicious web content.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2021 18:43 IST
Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced

Reportedly, Safari 14.1 caused access problems for sites like eBay

Highlights
  • Safari 14.1 fixes two WebKit issues with new update
  • Apple first released Safari 14.1 on April 26, pulled it few days later
  • The update was causing random issues with browsing

Apple has released a new Safari 14.1 update for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users after pulling it just a few days ago, due to several reported issues. Apple first started rolling out Safari 14.1 on April 26, to fix browser fixes security vulnerabilities in WebKit, but this reportedly caused several browsing issues in both Safari and other browsers. As a result, Apple then pulled the update on May 1, and has now started the rollout again, still under the version number 14.1.

Apple announced the recommencement of Safari 14.1 rollout with two WebKit fixes for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users. After installing this update, the build number for Safari 14.1 is 15611.1.21.161.7 on macOS Catalina and 14611.1.21.161.7 on macOS Mojave. The two issues that have been fixed include an integer overflow problem that processed maliciously crafted web content that could potentially lead to arbitrary code execution. This issue was addressed with improved input validation. The other was a memory corruption issue that could also lead to arbitrary code execution. This was addressed with improved state management.

According to the support page, the rollout of Safari 14.1 was started again on May 4, for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave. For users on Big Sur, macOS 11.3.1 was released on May 3, and also contains updates that resolve these WebKit vulnerabilities so users should update their OS as soon as possible.

Safari update caused random issues with browsing

When the update first rolled out it caused problems for many users who took to Apple Support Communities complaining of issues cropping up after updating to Safari 14.1 released on April 26. One user reported that the new version breaks functionality on popular websites like eBay. Several other sites were also constantly failing to load pages and were throwing out repeated requests to reload.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Safari 14.1, MacOS Catalina, macOS Mojave, Safari
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Websites Go Live; Design and Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
