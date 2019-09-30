Technology News
loading

Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name

Redtube and Pornhub - are back in India and one does not need any trick to bypass the ban to watch them.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name

Despite the Indian government's crackdown on porn websites, global players have found a unique way to dodge the ban and are now being watched on millions of smartphones and computers across the country without any fear.

The Department of Telecommunications had issued a letter to all Internet service licensees for disablement of porn websites (under the provisions of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000), "as the content posted on these websites relate to morality, decency as given in Article 19(2) of the Constitution".

The order had banned 857 websites, terming their content "immoral and indecent".

However, two global porn portals - Redtube and Pornhub - are back in India and one does not need any trick to bypass the ban to watch them.

While Pornhub is available as pornhub.org, redtube can be accesses as redtube.net.

.org is largely used by non-profit organizations while .net domain name extension represents "network" -- recommended and suitable for internet, email, and networking service providers.

Since the crackdown is on .com domain names, the porn websites can easily be accessed on various screens, without the need of a virtual private network (VPN), alternative browsers, proxies and other methods to access the blocked websites.

In December last year, following the DoT's directive, major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have also banned websites showing porn and child pornographic content.

According to nation's leading cyber law expert Pavan Duggal, there is a desperate need for strict cyber-security laws in India.

"The entire issue of pornography and child pornography raise extremely complicated legal issues, which need to be carefully handled and dealt with," said Duggal.

In a recent round table organised in the Capital, experts raised concerns on issues related to cybercrime, including increasing child porn, sexting, sex trafficking, cyberbullying/trolling and violence against women.

"Sexting, sextortion on the internet - mainly with young boys, child porn, violence against women in the form of revenge porn and cyber terrorism are turning into a huge issue in India and they should be taken care as soon as possible," said Parry Aftab, a US-based lawyer and internet safety expert who founded the internet safety organisation WiredSafety.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Porn
Honor Band 5 Now Lets You Control Music on Your Android Smartphone, Monitor SpO2 Levels
MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
Honor Smartphones
Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  3. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  5. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Start Shipping in India From October 8
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
  8. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  9. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Phones Generate Rs. 750 Crores Sales in 36 Hours
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Clocked 2x Sales Growth on Day 1, 3x Transaction Growth Marked During Early Access
  3. Facebook, WhatsApp May Soon Have to Share Messages With the UK
  4. Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report
  5. MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
  6. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  7. Honor Band 5 Now Lets You Control Music on Your Android Smartphone, Monitor SpO2 Levels
  8. Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days
  9. OnePlus 7T to Get 960fps Slow Motion Mode, 4K Recording on the Wide-Angle Camera in Future Update
  10. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Expected to Be Powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.