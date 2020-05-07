Technology News
loading

Popular Google Doodle Games Series With Hip Hop Game That Urges You to Stay and Play at Home

Popular Google Doodle Games series has a total of 10 games and nine of them have been revealed.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2020 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Popular Google Doodle Games Series With Hip Hop Game That Urges You to Stay and Play at Home

Popular Google Doodle Games: Wednesday's is a Hip Hop game lets you become a DJ

Highlights
  • Popular Google Doodle Games for Thursday is a Hip Hop game
  • It was first published in 2017 to celebrate birth anniversary of Hip Hop
  • Popular Google Doodle Games series has one more game coming

Popular Google Doodle Games, as everyone has probably noticed by now, is a series of throwback games published by Google. This initiative by Google that started on April 27 is an attempt to keep people entertained while they are confined to their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. In essence, Google wants people to 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles'. On Thursday, Google has published a new game in the series called Hip Hop. The game was first published in 2017 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.

How to play Google Doodle Hip Hop game

As is tradition with Google Doodles, the Hip Hop game for Thursday, May 7, brings a neat animation to the Google banner. The first ‘G' is using the two ‘O's as a turntable while the next ‘g' is showing off some cool break dance moves. Hovering over the banner shows you the theme of this initiative - Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Hip Hop (2017).

Just like the past doodles, simply click on the doodle if you want to play the game and it will show you results for ‘popular Google Doodle games' and the first result will be the game itself with a ‘Play' button. Click on the ‘Play' button and you'll see a quick intro to the game as well as a brief tutorial on how it works. Once done, you will be able to use the two turntables to create music. Select a beat, scratch, crossfade, and control the beats per minute (BPM) to become a DJ.

Google doodle May 7 hiphop inline innline

One more Google Doodle game to go

 

History of the Google Doodle Hip Hop game, and its reach

The Hip Hop doodle game was first published in 2017 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop. It started in 1973 when a Jamaican-American DJ named Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam in the Bronx, New York. His friend Coke La Rock took a microphone and started hyping up the crowd and this how Hip Hop was born.

Google shared that Thursday's Hip Hop doodle is available in Canada, United States, India, most of Europe, some countries in Africa, Australia, Japan, Thailand, and South American countries.

Google doodle May 7 hiphop reach reach

Hip Hop Google Doodle's reach across the globe

 

This series by Google started on April 27 with the game Coding for Carrots. It is a two week long campaign with a total of 10 interactive Google Doodles, out of which 9 have been revealed with the Hip Hop game being the latest one. Friday will be the last doodle in the series. The Google Doodle for May 6 was dedicated to Halloween.

Google wants to promote gaming while staying indoors. As countries across the globe are on lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the search giant aims to provide some entertainment to people in these trying times.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: popular google doodle games, Google, Hip hop, Coronavirus, Covid 19, Hip Hop 2017
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Popular Google Doodle Games Series With Hip Hop Game That Urges You to Stay and Play at Home
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  3. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  5. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  7. Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility Launched for Those Without Smartphones
  8. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  9. Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted on Xiaomi India Site
  10. Vodafone Idea Relaunches Double Data Offer on Pan-India Basis
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Mirror Creator ‘Not Working’ on Season 6 Because the World Is Living It
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Will Go on Sale Again Today via Mi.com, Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Flipkart Reveals What India Is Shopping for as E-Commerce Resumes
  4. Mi 10 Sale in India Teased by Amazon Ahead of Official Launch; Mi Box Launch Confirmed Too
  5. Popular Google Doodle Games Series With Hip Hop Game That Urges You to Stay and Play at Home
  6. Android 11 Developer Preview 4 Released, Beta Updates Delayed
  7. Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
  8. Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Reunite on Netflix Superhero Movie Ball and Chain: Reports
  9. Uber Says Will Cut 3,700 Jobs, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to Waive Base Salary
  10. French Hacker Claims Aarogya Setu Flaw Reveals Unwell People in PMO, Army HQ, After IT Minister’s Assurance of Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com