PM Narendra Modi, Google's Sundar Pichai Discuss How Tech Can Transform Lives of Indians

PM Modi said he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 July 2020 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Narendra Modi

PM Modi (left) in an interaction with Google CEO Sundar Pichai (right)

  • PM and Pichai spoke about leveraging technology to help India's farmers
  • They also spoke about the new work culture emerging due to COVID-19
  • PM Modi also shared pictures of the virtual interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youths and the importance of data security. During the interaction, they also spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19.

"We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

 

 

Modi also shared pictures of the virtual interaction.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," the prime minister said.

Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google.

Modi said he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, "be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments, and more".

Pichai and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also participated in the sixth annual edition of "Google for India" on Monday.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, India, Sundar Pichai, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
