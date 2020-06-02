Technology News
PM Modi Launches CHAMPIONS Tech Platform to Help Support MSMEs

CHAMPIONS stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 June 2020 11:05 IST
PM Modi Launches CHAMPIONS Tech Platform to Help Support MSMEs
Highlights
  • The portal entails a grievance redressal mechanism to resolve problems
  • CHAMPIONS is a control room-cum-management information system
  • It will also help MSMEs capture new opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched technology platform 'CHAMPIONS' to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing difficulties, and to handhold them to become national and international champions.

CHAMPIONS, which stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength, is a portal for making smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding, an official statement said.

"This ICT (Information and Communications Technology) based system is set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions," it said.

The portal entails a grievance redressal mechanism to resolve problems of MSMEs, including those of finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions, among others, particularly in the [COVID-19](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/covid-19) created difficult situation.

It will also help MSMEs capture new opportunities, including manufacturing of medical equipments and accessories like PPEs, masks, among others, and supply them in national and international markets.

The platform will also help identify and encourage the sparks -- the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions, it said.

CHAMPIONS is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system.

In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine learning, the statement said.

Comments

